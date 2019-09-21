Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 12-18, 2019

Sept. 12

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported someone siphoned gasoline out of his vehicle parked at Lakeside Apartments. The suspect reportedly punctured his gas tank to steal the gas.

Sept. 13

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A U.S. postal carrier reported being harassed at work after a woman became verbally aggressive with her at the Gateway Plaza mail facility. The postal carrier had previously had an issue with the woman when the carrier refused to go on the woman’s property to deliver her mail because there was a loose dog.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision involving an Edmonds School District school bus. According to the bus driver, the bus was hit by a trailer being towed by a truck after it made a right-hand turn at traffic light. The vehicles were next to each other when the truck turned and the trailer hit the bus on its right side, causing minor scratching. The truck left the scene without stopping.

6400 block 227th Street Southwest: A man reported fraud after someone attempted to open three credit cards with his personal information. Police attempted to contact the suspect with a phone number used to fill out the credit card applications.

23400 block Hedlund Avenue: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute between two brothers at a residence.

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor drug-related warrant after police witnessed him and a woman allegedly handling narcotics. The woman left the scene before the officer made contact with the man. Police later contacted the woman during a traffic stop, but did not locate any narcotics while searching her purse and vehicle.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported a theft after someone siphoned gasoline out of his vehicle parked at Lakeside Apartments. This was the second time the man reported gas had been stolen from his vehicle.

Sept. 14

44th Street Southwest/212th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest after a man drove his vehicle into a light pole. The man admitted to drinking before driving and hitting the pole, causing a 45-degree bend in it. Police found a small empty vodka bottle in his pocket during his arrest. He was also reported to have had been charged with two previous DUIs.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for third-degree assault and criminal trespass after she showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s residence and refused to leave. The woman was reported to have been drinking. During her arrest, she reportedly kicked the officer multiple times.

5100 block 243rd Street Southwest: A woman said she woke up in the middle of the night to find an unknown woman standing in her bedroom doorway. After the intruder left her home, the woman reported amethyst rings, car keys, a glass lamp, a decorative plaque and part of a tiki torch missing. The woman also found the screen to her bathroom window removed, which is where the suspect is believed to have entered the residence.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was cited for drug-related charges after being stopped by Mountlake Terrace police for a Kirkland warrant. Police reported finding methamphetamine (as well as other drug paraphernalia) in his possession. The Kirkland Police Department refused to confirm the warrant after the man admitted to having recently used heroin.

Sept. 15

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest after Mountlake Terrace police ran a records check on a vehicle while on patrol. The man was arrested for a second-degree DUI warrant out of Seattle.

21200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant for escaping custody during a drug-related arrest after police conducted a traffic stop. While on patrol, Mountlake Terrace police ran a check on the woman’s vehicle, which showed the owner had failed to transfer the title within 45 days.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: An unidentified man was reported to have damaged a plaster statue in the Nile Country Club lobby. He also caused a disturbance at the club.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle had been prowled overnight. She reported finding the canopy hatch on her vehicle unlocked and a bin with miscellaneous clothing items missing.

Sept. 16

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute between a man and woman. The man said he became upset after his girlfriend hid his cell phone from him. During the argument, the man admitted to punching a wooden shed behind their home.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his estranged wife used his credit card seven times without his authorization.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was cited for violating a trespass order issued against him at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at Red Dragon Casino for violating a no-contact order placed against him by a woman who lives near the casino. By being at the casino, the man was within the restricted parameters of the no-contact order. While searching his possessions, police reported finding seven Suboxone film packets, which he did not have a prescription for.

Sept. 17

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from QFC after store employees said they recognized him as a prior shoplifting suspect. He was not reported to have shoplifted during this incident.

23500 block 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after a witness said he pushed a woman. The reporting party said the incident happened inside of the involved parties’ residence and she saw it through the window. After being pushed, the victim ran outside to hide in her car. The man was also charged with violating a court-issued protection order against him by the victim. The man also attempted to resist arrest.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for malicious mischief and harassment after he reportedly damaged vehicles in the Andorra Estates parking lot with a sledge hammer. When police arrived, the man had already left the scene in a vehicle, during which time another man reported the suspect almost intentionally ran him over. The suspect was taken into custody after police located him and conducted a traffic stop.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her roommate’s aunt hit her leg with a vehicle during an argument about a broken lease. The woman said her roommate was moving out and breaking their lease after trashing the apartment. She said she stood in front of his roommate’s aunt’s vehicle to stop him from leaving when her roommate’s aunt drove off, hitting her leg.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal argument between two men who live and work together. The two were reported to have argued at their place of work and one man was reported to have threatened to beat the other man up.

Sept. 18

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he was allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. According to his girlfriend, the man came home upset and hit her behind the head and arm. She said he also caused damage to their TV, air conditioning unit, and surround sound system. She also said he tried to stop her from calling 911, and shoved her face into the couch to prevent her from calling 911 again.

