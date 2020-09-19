Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 11-18, 2020

Sept. 11

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole a catalytic converter from one of his work vehicles.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for a DUI warrant out of Snohomish County after police responded to a reported assault at Lakeside Apartments. However, police were unable to establish probable cause for the initial assault complaint due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Sept. 12

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Red Dragon Casino parking lot. The owner told police she was not sure if anything was stolen.

21700 block Highway 99: Police were on the scene for an unrelated incident when an officer reported finding eight abandoned kittens under a bush. One of the kittens was reportedly unconscious and barely breathing. Police contacted the Animal Medical Center of Seattle in Shoreline for assistance.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man told police he found a laptop, two iPhone boxes, a knife, a backpack containing tools and clothes, and a small baggie containing 8.8 grams of methamphetamine in his backyard.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a disturbance at Studio 6 after a man reported another man attempted to break into his vehicle. According to the vehicle owner, he witnessed the suspect repeatedly enter his vehicle before confronting him. The suspect was reportedly intoxicated and told police he could not remember the altercation with the man or entering his vehicle. No probable cause was established to arrest the man.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a married couple.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for driving with a suspended license after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between her and her ex-boyfriend.

Sept. 13

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested for DUI at Andorra Apartment complex after residents complained he was making loud noises with his vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle near the apartment complex and performed a traffic stop, where they conducted a field sobriety test that determined the driver was under the influence. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a man and his boyfriend. When police arrived, both men said the argument was verbal only and no physical assault occurred.

22200 block 36th Avenue West: A windshield and front window to a vehicle were reportedly broken in the owners’ driveway. The owners were able to provide police with a description of the suspect and their daughter said the suspect might have been her ex-boyfriend, who has reportedly made threats against the family in the past. However, police did not have sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to arrest the ex-boyfriend.

Sept. 14

24000 block 49th Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his father. According to the father, his son began to instigate a fight with their dogs. When his father grabbed his arm to make him stop, the son reportedly became aggressive and attacked his father and punched him repeatedly.

22700 block 49th Place West: A man reported multiple items were stolen from his residence that had previously been damaged in a fire. Missing items include a three-tier water fountain and some collectible toy figurines.

5500 block 232nd Street Southwest: Someone threw a rock through the front window of Young’s Denture Clinic.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A man reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was stalking them. When speaking with the male suspect, police reported he had injuries including bloody scratches on his arms and a bloodshot right eye. According to the reporting party, he and the ex-boyfriend were involved in a physical confrontation the previous day. The reporting male said he was defending himself.

Sept. 15

23100 block 56th Avenue West: A trailer reported stolen from Calvary Fellowship Church was reportedly found in the Cascade Elite Gymnasium parking lot.

Sept. 16

5800 block 241st Street Southwest: A man reported someone shot his windows with a BB gun. He estimated the damage at $2,000.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men were reportedly involved in physical altercation in the Studio 6 motel parking lot. When police arrived, one man was in a vehicle leaving the scene and failed to stop for police. According to police, he was driving recklessly and had a warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Sept. 17

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Studio 6 motel staff reported finding a box containing drug paraphernalia and 16.5 grams of methamphetamine in one of the rooms.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Studio 6 motel staff reported finding stolen mail among the left-behind possessions of a former renter. The stolen mail included cashier’s checks, a passport, credit cards, documents and other personal information belonging to several different individuals. A key ring with several keys was also found among the mail, police said.

8400 block 220th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Mukilteo, Edmonds and Lynnwood police departments in the pursuit of a stolen suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision. The suspect driver was a 28-year-old Everett man who was arrested in Burien after reportedly hitting several vehicles including a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. See related story here.

21800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for violating a no-contact order and making false statements to a public servant after he was found with the woman protected by the court order and lying to police about it. According to police, the man gave his brother’s name but a records check confirmed he was the respondent of the order.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault after a neighbor said he heard screaming and slamming through the walls. The involved parties were a man and his ex-girlfriend, who are currently roommates. However, when police arrived they were unable to establish probable cause for domestic assault. According to the ex-boyfriend, the woman was a drug user and a verbal argument began over her drug use. The man — who left the residence before police arrived — said scratches she had on her face were from her because of the drugs. He denied anything physical occurred.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen out of Everett was recovered near a Mountlake Terrace residence. Both residents — two males — denied having anything to do with the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and the owner was contacted.

Sept. 18

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Grass was reportedly damaged at Evergreen Playfield after someone drove on it. The damage was estimated at $500.

5000 block 56th Avenue West: Grass was reportedly damaged at Forest Crest Field after someone drove on it. The damage was estimated at $500.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reportedly broke into 44th Market, using a large rock to break a window to the business to gain access. Electronic cigarettes valued at $700 were reported stolen.

