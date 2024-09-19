Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 11-17, 2024

Sept. 11

23300 block Cedar Way: Harassment was reported at a residence.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

Sept. 12

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23200 block 65th Place West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to suspicious circumstances at a residence. An investigation revealed a resident accidentally discharged his firearm. The case was referred to the prosecutor for review.

23500 block 55th Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for moving violations. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A known subject broke into the home and confronted the victim. During the confrontation, the subject assaulted the victim and damaged the residence and personal property. The subject was not immediately located. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

23200 block 53rd Avenue West: Aa domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject assaulted the victim and fled before police arrived. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

Sept. 13

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.

24200 block 59th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject assaulted the victim and fled before police arrived. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol recovered an abandoned stolen vehicle.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject assaulted the victim and fled before police arrived. The case was referred to the prosecutor.

Sept. 15

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An investigation revealed a subject was at the residence in violation of a court order. The suspect was subsequently arrested for several offenses, including the order violation.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. A subject was arrested for assaulting the victim.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft from a ehicle was reported at a residence.

Sept. 16

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business. The subjects were located in a vehicle but they fled from officers and were not pursued.

4400 block 228th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

21600 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol recovered an abandoned stolen vehicle.

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of two theft from vehicle reports at a business.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Sept. 17

5400 block 221st Place Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.