Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Sept. 10
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a behavioral health incident at a residence.
23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Sept. 11
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
23200 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.
Sept. 12
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for DUI.
23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.
5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a business.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence.
22500 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Sept. 13
4500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Sept. 14
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report at a residence.
Sept. 15
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and had an outstanding warrant.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
23300 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a residence.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a second fraud report at a residence.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence.
5200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
5500 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Sept. 16
5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious person at a residence. The person was arrested for trespassing.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a narcotics complaint.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.