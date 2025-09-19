Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sept. 10

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a behavioral health incident at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 11

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

23200 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.

Sept. 12

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for DUI.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a missing person report at a residence.

5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a business.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence.

22500 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 13

4500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sept. 14

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report at a residence.

Sept. 15

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and had an outstanding warrant.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft report at a residence.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a second fraud report at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence.

5200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5500 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Sept. 16

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious person at a residence. The person was arrested for trespassing.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a narcotics complaint.