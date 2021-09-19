Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2021

Sept. 10

23200 block 56th Avenue West: Arson was reported after a woman who was in her car while waiting in line at the Luscious Latte noticed a male holding a lit lighter to one of the bushes in the lot adjacent to the coffee stand along the property’s southern border. She honked her vehicle’s horn and the suspect then looked up and walked away northbound on 56th Avenue West. He was described as a short, thin, white male in his twenties, who was wearing a tan hat, gray coat, jeans and aviator-style sunglasses.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. A small baggy containing methamphetamine was subsequently discovered inside his wallet while the man was being booked at the Snohomish County Jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A manwas trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel’s property for one year after he had refused staff’s requests for him to leave the hotel room, where he was no longer allowed to stay.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a man for criminal trespassing after he violated a trespass order prohibiting him from being on the property at the Lakeside Apartments.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was arrested for an assault at the Studio 6 hotel after she attacked another woman in the office’s lobby area. Surveillance video showed the two women were having a verbal altercation when the suspect began hitting the other woman several times, pushing and pulling her. During the arrest, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A man and a woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after police determined there was no evidence of an assault during an argument between the two.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Brentwood Apartments. Shortly after several reports were made of gunshots in the area, a man who had been shot at least one time in the hip arrived at Swedish Edmonds, which is approximately one mile from the apartments. Based on witness statements, police were then able to identify the shooting suspect and take him into custody without further incident. Five .40 caliber shell casings were collected from a walkway and nearby ground on the property. A witness reported that there had been some kind of verbal exchange between the two men before the suspect had pulled his gun out and pointed it at the victim, who was in a parked car at the time.

Sept. 11

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a 2020 Yamaha YZF-R6 reported that it had been stolen from his assigned parking space at the Taluswood Apartments. He described the motorcycle as blue/black with a white center cowling and purple hand levers.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a woman for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and violating a requirement that she have an ignition interlock device to drive. The woman had been driving a silver sedan that collided with an Acura SUV near Terrace Creek Park. After the collision, the woman’s car had skidded over the edge of an 8-foot ravine in the park, where it was observed lying on its roof with her trapped inside. Firefighters extracted her from the vehicle and due to injuries she was then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: A resident received a check in the mail that he believed was part of a scam. The man had listed a piece of furniture for sale on Craigslist and then been contacted through email by a male subject who agreed to pay $400 for it. He then sent the resident a check for $3,850. Upon closer inspection the check had numerous things wrong with it including a routing number that was only six digits instead of nine and the bank’s watermark was a generic DocuGard. In addition, the return address on the mailing envelope was in Michigan while tracking information showed that it had been mailed from Maryland. The resident said he did not attempt to cash the check.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported by phone in which a male subject said he was contacted by someone through Facebook Messenger asking if he had claimed his $50,000. The man was then referred to a second person who asked several questions to collect his personal information, including his Social Security number and date of birth. The victim was told to transfer money by Zelle to an account, which he subsequently did in two separate transactions totaling $500.

22600 block 73rd Place West: The male driver of a BMW 335i was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after he had crashed it into an unoccupied parked Dodge Caravan.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Surveillance footage showed that a man had assaulted his roommate while the two were at Ringers Pub and Grill shortly after midnight the previous day. The suspect threw a drink toward the other man, and then grabbed him by his neck/chest area and dragged him to the ground. During the altercation, the victim hit his head on a barstool, which caused a bump on the back of his head. The victim also reported he was later assaulted again by the suspect at their shared residence in Shoreline. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for domestic violence assault based on the surveillance footage from the bar and the two men sharing a common residence.

Sept. 12

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A resident at the Lakeside Apartments reported that his vehicle had been broken into the previous day. He returned from work to find the trunk lid had been pried open and bent, and the right turn signal assembly was also broken. The victim stated that two briefcases, two Chromebooks and two cell phones were missing from inside the trunk.

20200 block Ballinger Way Northeast in Shoreline: Police met and arrested a woman at the McDonald’s after she had contacted them to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant she had out of Mountlake Terrace.

Sept. 13

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that he had lost his wallet, which contained some cash and credit cards. The last location he remembered having it was at the Getaway Tavern while paying his bill prior to leaving the business.

Sept. 14

22400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from the Sorelli Pizza property for one year after she refused staff’s requests to leave the parking lot. The woman appeared to be having behavioral health issues, was unable to hold a coherent conversation and would blurt out random statements.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was contacted by police at the Arco am/pm, after staff reported that she had been inside the restroom for 45 minutes and refused to leave. She was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants and was also trespassed from the property for one year. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs and a search found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Interurban Trail tunnel under 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after two subjects, one male and one female, were observed spray painting graffiti in the tunnel. Costs to repaint the wall were estimated to be approximately $100.

23100 block 59th Avenue West: Two women were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument between them.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel’s property for one year after she had stayed in a rented room past the checkout time and then refused staff’s requests for her to leave.

21400 block 40th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a woman had purchased $4,000 worth of prepaid credit cards and then given the codes associated with those to a male subject over the phone at his request. The activity occurred while the victim was attempting to correct a banking mistake involving a transfer of funds she had previously made.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault following an incident in which he had grabbed and scratched a female acquaintance while attempting to force her to stay in his car during a verbal argument. He later grabbed her hair while she was getting out of the vehicle after the car had been pulled over at the EZ Deli Mart, and was observed by multiple witnesses grabbing and holding her as she attempted to exit.

Intersection of 56th Avenue West and 239th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after it was discovered that a red swastika had been painted on the southwest corner sidewalk.

21900 block Highway 99: The male driver of a silver Nissan Sentra, which had been pulled over for not having a rear license plate attached to the vehicle, was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant. Police located what appeared to be small blue pills in the center console and the bottom of a black pistol on the back seat. While transporting the man to the Snohomish County Jail, it was also determined that the Everett Police Department had established probable cause to arrest him for assault. A records check showed that he was involved in a drive-by shooting that had occurred there four days prior and the Sentra he was driving may have been involved. Due to the visible blue pills and the bottom of a pistol seen, the car was then impounded pending a search warrant. The man was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license or identification.

3600 block Hoyt Avenue in Everett: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Everett Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a vehicle. K9 Jax gave a response on the driver’s side of the BMW 650 coupe that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Sept. 15

22300 block 56th Avenue West: A man pulled over for driving a vehicle with expired registration was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was also cited with a traffic infraction ticket.

23100 block 56th Avenue West: Malicious mischief reported after a vehicle owned by Community Transit, which had been parked overnight in the parking lot where Roger’s Market Place was previously located, was discovered to have had its windshield shattered. The cost of repairs were estimated to be $500.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A woman was reported being the victim of a vehicle prowl in which $6,500 worth of items were taken, including a case containing an electronic device used for DJ work and an iPad.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested at the Studio 6 hotel for having an outstanding felony warrant.

5100 block 221st Street Southwest: The owner of a red Honda Element reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen recently.

9700 block Aurora Avenue North in Seattle: : K9 Jax responded to a request from the Bellevue Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a storage locker belonging to a subject arrested with a large amount of pills whom they suspected of dealing narcotics. K9 Jax gave a response outside of the storage unit that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

18600 block Highway 99 in Lynnwood: : K9 Jax continued the response to a request from the Bellevue Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a second storage locker belonging to a subject arrested with a large amount of pills who they suspected of dealing narcotics. K9 Jax again gave a response outside of the storage unit that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Sept. 16

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police spoke by phone with a man who reported that a package from Amazon containing two Japanese Tatami mats was missing. He had received a notification from the company that the package had been delivered to the post office per his instructions, but when he went to the mail facility it was not there.

21700 block Highway 99: Two license plates that had been found in some bushes between the parking lot and the street were turned in to police.

