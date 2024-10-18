Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 9-16, 2024

Oct. 9

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations and arrested them for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4900 block 241st Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

23100 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Oct. 10

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a harassment report at a residence. The investigation continues.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious person. The person was under the influence of narcotics and was walking in the middle of the road with his pants down. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Oct. 11

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a court order violation report at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4800 block 217th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

Oct. 12

22300 block 51st Avenue West: A court order violation was reported at a residence, and an individual was arrested for the offense.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: An individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after reports of a disturbance.

22600 block 66th Avenue West: The driver of a reported suspicious vehicle was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

21800 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a harassment report at a residence.

23800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report at a business.

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Harassment was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.

Oct. 13

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for assault during a domestic disturbance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Officers responded to reports of shots being fired. No injury occurred. The suspect fled and was not immediately apprehended. The investigation continues.

Oct. 14

6400 block of 218th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

5500 block 234th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for assault.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A theft was reported at a residence.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

4000 block 231st Place Southwest: Officers responded to a missing person report at a residence.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a court order violation reported at a residence.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A report of a domestic disturbance at a residence resulted in an individual being arrested for assault.

Oct. 15

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

23900 block 55th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

5200 block 240th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

5300 block 240th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a reported theft from a vehicle at a residence.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a residence.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Report of a domestic disturbance.