Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 9-16, 2020

Oct. 9

5500 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for an evaluation after she was found screaming near the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. Police said the woman was screaming “God, please help me” repeatedly. When she calmed down, the woman told police she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She told police she was looking for a friend and that she did not know where she was. The woman was reported to have scratches on her arms that she said came from sticker bushes.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his skateboard was stolen from his front door step at Axis Condominiums. He valued it at $150.

5200 block 234th Street Southwest: Police investigated a suspicious message sent to the city’s Facebook page that appeared to the threaten a city employee. After contacting the Facebook poster, police learned the man is currently homeless and frustrated with the city about the lack of public restrooms. He also said he did not mean for his message to be threatening.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman reported at Capri Apartments. According to the man, his girlfriend was intoxicated and became agitated and aggressive after he took her car key away. No physical assault was reported and the man left the residence on his own.

Oct. 10

22600 block 73rd Place West: A woman was arrested for assault after she attacked her ex-boyfriend during an argument. According to police, the two are no longer dating but still live together. The man was reportedly bleeding from scratches on his neck, which he told police came from his ex-girlfriend after he turned off loud music she was playing. He added that at the time he turned the music off, she was passed out on the couch from having recently used heroin. Police transported her to Snohomish County Jail.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at Capri Apartments. When police arrived, the woman said her ex-boyfriend was in the process of moving out of her apartment and they had gotten into an argument over who owned the mattress. The man had already left the scene by the time police arrived but called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department later that day to explain why the mattress was his. When he was unable to provide proof, police said the man became verbally aggressive and then hung up the phone.

212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after witnesses reported a man and woman were fighting. After speaking with both, police learned the two had recently broken up and were trying to remain civil for their young child.

Oct. 11

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that someone knocked over his motorcycle in the middle of the night. He said the fall caused a scrape on the left handlebar.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen, but it was later recovered.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a commercial burglary reported by the owner of Sorelli Pizza. The. owner reported that when arriving that morning, one of the doors to the building was open. Based on the damage, police said the suspect(s) pried the door open. Inside, several items had been disturbed, including the cash register, which was reportedly missing $15 in change, and products. The music machine and console video game had been damaged during an attempt to get the money inside, but the suspect(s) was only successful in accessing money in the music machine. A t-shirt believed to belong to a suspect was recovered.

Oct. 12

6500 block 233rd Place Southwest: Police responding to a reported vehicle prowl arrested a man with 19 warrants from multiple agencies. According to police, the suspect was found with multiple stolen items on him and drug paraphernalia with trace amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Initially, the man — who also had two felony convictions for prowling vehicles — lied to police and gave police his brother’s name.

6600 block 226th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled while it was parked at her residence. She said that multiple items were stolen, including her child’s soccer equipment, her husband’s prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses and a key to the vehicle’s roof access. The stolen items were estimated to be valued at $500.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for violating a court protection order. According to police, the man was driving the vehicle with the woman who was the respondent of the order. Another passenger was also in the vehicle. Both the male driver and the female passenger had active warrants, but the officer did not arrest the female passenger because her warrant was non-extraditable. The man was booked into Lynnwood Jail.

Oct. 13

23400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said an Amazon gift cardshe sent her stepson was stolen and used by an unknown male. The gift card was valued at $100.

Oct. 14

22700 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested at Mountlake Terrace Family Dental after employees said she was being aggressive and threatened multiple times to kill one of them. According to clinic staff, the woman was upset about the cost of her bill.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A counterfeit $100 bill was confiscated at a gas station after a man attempted to make a purchase with it.

Oct. 15

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving a suspicious phone call from a man claiming to be a Mountlake Terrace police officer. According to the woman, the man told her she had two subpoenas totalling $2,500 she had to pay. She said she was then instructed to purchase two gift cards for $2,500 each and deliver them to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police recovered a woman’s phone after it was stolen by her boyfriend.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 motel after she broke into one of the rooms.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault after a woman reported her fiance elbowed her in the face. By the time police arrived, the man had left the scene. According to the woman, the incident occurred during a fight over her purse, which she said her fiance was trying to get marijuana out of without her consent. During the struggle, she said his elbow came in contact with her right cheek close to her eye. The woman’s two young daughters were also present during the incident.

Oct. 16

21700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman said her ex-husband was acting erratically. When police arrive, the woman said the ex-husband — with whom she shares a child and has a cordial relationship with — said the government was drugging him and was acting odd. She said he also fired one shot from a handgun in their front yard. No threats were made and the man reportedly dropped both weapons when asked to by his ex-wife’s new husband. Police confiscated the two firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition from the man’s vehicle. He was then involuntarily committed to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for an evaluation.

23100 block 64th Avenue West: A man with a gun threatened two men who were outside in front of a residence. According to one of the men, the suspect pulled a gun from his pants waistband after the two men acknowledged him as he walked by. They said he pulled out the gun, threatened them and then ran off. The victims declined to press charges.

