Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Oct. 8
23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol located a second suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.
7300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
24300 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense.
21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6500 block 218th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 9
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a sex offense report. The investigation continues.
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
4700 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
Oct. 10
4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
5200 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
5100 block 221st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
23000 block 46th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
22100 block 53rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.
Oct. 11
5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
22000 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
3600 block 225th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.
24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an assault report at a motel. The person was arrested for the offense.
Oct. 12
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.
5700 block 225th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report at a business. Investigation continues.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense.
Oct. 13
Transit Center: Patrol responded to a theft report.
5900 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a business.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 14
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
21700 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.