Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 8-14, 2025

Oct. 8

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol located a second suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

24300 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 9

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a sex offense report. The investigation continues.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

4700 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

23700 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

Oct. 10

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5100 block 221st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

23000 block 46th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

22100 block 53rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.

Oct. 11

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. A man was arrested for DUI.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

22000 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

3600 block 225th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft from vehicle report at a residence.

24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an assault report at a motel. The person was arrested for the offense.

Oct. 12

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.

5700 block 225th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a robbery report at a business. Investigation continues.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence. A person was arrested for the offense.

Oct. 13

Transit Center: Patrol responded to a theft report.

5900 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a business.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

Oct. 14

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

21700 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.