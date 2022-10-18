Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 7-16, 2022

Oct. 7

4800 block 216th Place Southwest: A woman and her husband told police that two juvenile males had been throwing items at the door of her home and then fleeing. They also documented instances of individuals banging on their door and then running away.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that the rear right passenger window of his 2021 Toyota Tacoma truck was broken and the interior of the vehicle was rummaged through, although nothing inside was stolen. Police received another report of a Volkswagen Passat being broken into at the same location on the same day, with clothing stolen.

Oct. 8

5900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on domestic violence criminal trespass, assault and malicious mischief charges after he allegedly assaulted his mother, destroyed her front-yard landscaping by ripping plants out of the ground and damaged her Ring doorbell camera. He also is alleged to have hit his mother’s boyfriend in the face.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported that his toolbox, which was located near his truck in the grass area of his apartment complex, was stolen. The toolbox and tools inside were valued at $595.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing in their apartment. The parties — boyfriend and girlfriend — said the argument was only verbal, and police provided them with domestic violence pamphlets.

23500 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported that his home was burglarized between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. An air conditioner, a Playstation 4, a laptop and an Apple watch were stolen.

Oct. 9

4400 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man and his adult daughter said that that their guns had been stolen from the daughter’s car. The weapons included the daughter’s revolver and two semi-automatic pistols and the father’s Glock. The car had not been prowled or damaged and the father told police the daughter “has an unfortunate habit of not locking her car.”

21400 block 40th Court West: A man called police to report that his son’s vehicle, which was parked in the family’s driveway, had a broken window. The incident appeared to have occurred when the family was out for a walk, but nothing inside the vehicle was stolen.

5100 block 225th Place Southwest: A man reported that someone entered unlocked vehicles owned by him and his wife while they were parked in the driveway. The vehicle registration, title and $50 in change was stolen from one vehicle and $50 was also stolen from the other vehicle.

4800 block 228th Street Southwest: A man told police that tools had been stolen from a home he was remodeling. The door had been locked but there was a small pry mark where the suspect had gained access.

3700 block 225th Place Southwest: A man said he left his garage door open overnight and tools were stolen.

Oct. 10

23000 block 57th Avenue West: A woman said that she and her girlfriend got into a verbal argument over the woman’s phone. Police provided both parties with a domestic violence pamphlet.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man said his Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the parking lot of Bethesda Church.

Oct. 11

24000 56th Avenue West: The owner of the E-Z Corner Mart told police that a suspect wearing a face mask ran out of the store with a 12-pack of Rainier Beer and didn’t pay for it.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a break-in at the Northern Lights Apartments’ maintenance building. Two Makita batteries were stolen, and other tools had been piled near the door as if they had intended to be stolen.

Oct. 12

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said that his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in a secure parking lot outside his apartment complex. Items stolen included a box with car tools, jumper cables and a car manual.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle’s front passenger window was shattered and it was prowled while parked in front of Terrace Creek Park. A purse, which contained ID and credit cards, and a backpack were stolen.

1100 block 205th Street Southwest: Police made contact in the Costco parking lot with the male driver of a Mercedes who had reportedly been handing out toys to kids in various neighborhoods. (See Oct. 1, 2022 police blotter mention here). The driver admitted distributing toys to kids, explaining that he had lost his wife and the practice gives him joy. He said he never goes onto school property, but hands the toys to children through the open vehicle window. The responding officer told the driver that police have been receiving numerous calls about this practice from parents who are concerned he has been trying to lure children into his vehicle. The driver replied he had no intention of hurting the children, but said he understood when the officer told him that he needs to stop the practice.

Oct. 13

22900 block 47th Place West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after allegedly hitting his wife in the forehead following an argument about financial issues.

22200 block 67th Place West: Police developed probable cause to arrest a man for assaulting his ex-girlfriend after he kicked and punched her and attempted to strangle her, resulting in numerous injuries. Police weren’t able to immediately locate the suspect.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A shift manager at Bartell Drugs reported that a man entered the store, went to the medication aisle and stole a box of allergy pills, a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and a bottle of antacid, valued at $28.

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her vehicle was broken into while parked in the parking garage at her work. The woman’s supervisor said she saw someone inside the employee’s car in the parking garage and when she confronted him, he got into another vehicle and drove away. There was no damage reported to the vehicle and the victim stated she must not have locked her doors. Stolen were souvenirs the victim had purchased in Leavenworth, three packs of Pokemon cards and a bottle of mouthwash.

Oct. 15

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after his roommate, who is in a wheelchair, said the man physically grabbed him to keep him from moving.

Oct. 16

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A man said that his work vhicle was broken into overnight with numerous work tools stolen, valued at more than $4,300.