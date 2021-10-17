Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 6-14, 2021

Oct. 6

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported by phone that her son’s bicycle had been stolen from Mountlake Terrace High School. She stated he had parked his 24-inch, seven-speed, red/burgundy and black mountain bike at the bus loop in front of the school earlier that morning and discovered after school it was gone. He had not used a bike lock.

Oct. 7

23500 56th Avenue West: A car prowl was reported after the owner received a letter from her insurance company inquiring about adding three people to her account for coverage. She told police that her Kia Sportage had recently been prowled while it was parked in the garage of her apartment building. The owner had not noticed anything was stolen at that time so she had not made a report. But she didn’t know the three people referenced in the letter from her insurance company and had not requested to add them to her account.

Oct. 8

24300 block 59th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle reported it had been prowled overnight after he noticed its back lift gate was open. He stated that he forgot to lock the vehicle and several items had been stolen, including a backpack, a walking stick and a pair of Oboz boots.

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: Staff at the Presbyterian Church reported that the lock on the church mailbox had been broken and that mail was possibly stolen.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police dispatched to a collision arrested a female suspect on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run. No injuries were reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: While recovering a semi-tractor vehicle that had been reported stolen, police arrested a man found to be inside of it for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of motor vehicle theft tools. A search of the suspect located a “shaved key,” which can be used across multiple vehicles to facilitate theft, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 9

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run incident at the Capri Apartments. Surveillance video showed a white hatchback striking her parked car, causing minor dents and scuffs to its front passenger-side bumper. Damages were estimated to be under $1,000.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run incident at Safeway after a man reported that his black Toyota Tacoma had been damaged with a large scrape along its driver’s side while he was inside the store. Surveillance video showed a small dark sedan had attempted to park next to the truck and collided with it. The sedan then reversed out of the parking space, drove around the parking lot, and parked in a different space before its male driver went into the store’s floral department to pick up an order.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: The driver of a silver Mercedes involved in a collision with a blue Mazda near the Interstate 5 northbound exit and entrance ramps was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants. After exiting Interstate 5, he had turned right onto 220th Street Southwest and traveled across all of the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes, where his vehicle struck the Mazda. No injuries were reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee of Albertsons reported that a man had stolen beer and fled in a vehicle. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing skinny jeans and a ball cap. He had placed several cases of beer into a shopping cart and proceeded, without paying, to roll it out to a car. The suspect loaded the beer into the trunk of a white sedan and left. The stolen beer was valued at approximately $290.

Oct. 10

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a male suspect for harassment after witnesses reported he had threatened them with a knife at the Andorra Estates. According to witnesses, the suspect sometimes stayed at their apartment and had been hanging out with them when he became angered, grabbed a knife out of the kitchen, and proceeded to threaten them with it.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported her Ford Focus driver’s side window had been broken, although nothing inside looked disturbed and nothing was missing. The cost of replacing the window was estimated to be $110. The owner also stated that the car’s rear passenger-side window was broken a couple of days earlier and someone had also damaged the driver’s side of the vehicle with small dents several days before the latest incident.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a residential burglary call, where a search of the area did not locate the suspect(s). The victim stated she had heard sounds coming from her backyard shortly before hearing her kitchen window opening. However, a wood stick in the window’s frame had prevented it from opening fully. She then announced her presence and later heard screeching sounds coming from a vehicle, such as those made by a fan belt upon starting a vehicle. The resident discovered that her window’s screen had been removed and placed on the ground.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: Two ex-roommates who had been involved in an argument were each provided domestic violence pamphlets after both men stated that nothing physical had happened during the incident.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report that her vehicle had its back window broken out overnight. She said nothing seemed to be missing and estimated the damages to be approximately $350.

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: A man and woman were each given domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal incident in which nothing physical was said to have happened.

6300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a collision arrested the male driver of a white Buick Park Avenue for driving while under the influence of intoxicants. The man was at fault for causing a collision with a black Audi A6 near the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 5. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were pushed into the south guard rail along 236th Street Southwest as a result of the collision. No injuries were reported.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for assault after he started a fight and punched another man in the eye while they were drinking together. The victim had a puffy red left eye but stated he was OK. Both men were observed to be intoxicated.

Oct. 11

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at the Lakeside Apartments after the owner of a Toyota Sienna van discovered it had been damaged overnight. The van’s rear window had been shattered and damages were estimated at $700.

Studio 6 parking lot: An employee of LINK, which is a shared electric scooter company, requested assistance in recovering a scooter that was inside a GMC SUV. He said the scooter wasn’t considered stolen. The owner of the vehicle was apologetic and explained he had been paying to use it for commuting across the Edmonds ferry. He said he would park his SUV at the Edmonds ferry terminal on this side of the water and take the scooter onto the ferry to avoid having to pay the ferry’s vehicle fee. The man willingly returned the scooter without incident.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from the Safeway property for one year at the request of staff, who said she had caused numerous problems at the store in the past including shoplifting and harassing employees.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police spoke by phone with a woman who stated her mother had received a collection notice from Detroit Energy through a collection service. She said her mother had never lived in Detroit or had an account with the energy company. She was working with the collection service to fix the situation but doing so required a police case number to proceed.

4800 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a gas can had been left across the street and she was concerned it might explode. Police determined the gas can was empty and in order to alleviate her concerns they elected to take possession of it as found property for destruction purposes since the gas can was abandoned and presumed to be garbage.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence harassment after witnesses confirmed he had verbally threatened people at the residence.

Oct. 12

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a green 2000 Honda Civic coupe reported it had been stolen from his apartment complex’s parking lot.

3600 block 228th Street Southwest in Brier: Police took custody of a man from the Brier Police Department. The man had an outstanding warrant for hit-and-run in Mountlake Terrace. During a search, police found him to be in possession of M30 pills that he stated were fentanyl.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported after residents at a condominium complex observed a woman breaking into mailboxes and a storage shed on the property. When confronted inside the storage shed, the woman got into the passenger seat of a gray sedan and then left the complex heading northbound. Many of the residents’ mailbox doors were open and it appeared that they had been pried open. It was unclear at that time if any mail had been stolen. The owner of the storage shed said the suspect had broken/cut the lock to her shed and stole a golf bag containing miscellaneous golf clubs. She estimated the clubs were worth $100 and valued the lock at $10.

Oct. 13

23400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was cited after police observed him steal a car battery that was momentarily left next on a stool next to the owner’s vehicle. The truck’s owner had been working on his vehicle and walked away to retrieve a leaf blower when the suspect,who happened to be walking by, grabbed the battery and took off with it. A search of the suspect also found him to be in possession of a balisong (also known as a butterfly) knife. He was issued a citation for theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Oct. 14

100 block East Sunset Way in Issaquah: Police took custody of a man about to be released from the Issaquah Jail who had an assault warrant out of Mountlake Terrace and transported him to the Snohomish County Jail.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell