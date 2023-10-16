Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 4-10, 2023

Oct. 4

22200 block of 68th Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

7100 block of 220th Street Southwest: An argument over subjects spray-painting a wall on the Interurban Trail was reported. The subjects were located and cited for malicious mischief.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 5

5300 block of 240th Place: A welfare check was made.

4900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A court order service was made.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.

5400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 6

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A person on a property who had been previously trespassed was reported. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A citizen asked to have an unwanted person trespassed.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A stolen vehicle recovery was reported . Officers were not able to reach the registered owner so the vehicle was towed to a safe location.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported.. The subject was under the influence of narcotics and had climbed the ladder of the fire engine which arrived on scene to assist him. The subject was coaxed down. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Oct. 7

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: Police assist Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: An animal complaint was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22000 block of 52nd Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported.. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

21800 block of 64th Avenue West: patrol conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle had a warrant out for their arrest for DUI. The driver asked if he could text a friend to pick up the vehicle so it would not be towed. The officer allowed the driver to deliver the text. When the person who was texted arrived, officers noticed she was the protected person in a domestic violence protection order with the driver as the person she was protected from. In the protection order the driver was prohibited from direct contact with the protected person. The driver was booked into jail on the order violation and warrant.

5200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver possibly asleep at the wheel was reported. Officers arrived and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 8

22800 block of 61st Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported. A resident had video surveillance of a subject walking through their property.

23500 block of 58th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 9

21600 block of 66th Avenue West: A domestic assault where the suspect sprayed the victim with bear mace was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic harassment was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4700 block of 237th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. Officers provided resources for the individual.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to trespass a known shoplifter form the business.

23500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A subject trespassing on a residence property was reported. The subject was not located.

4400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A narcotics complaint was reported. The manager reported narcotics had been found in a room of the hotel and wanted to turn them in.

Oct. 10

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: An assault with a weapon was reported. The suspect was threatening to assault the victim with a Taser. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A court order service was requested.

4500 block of 243rd Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4600 block of 55th Avenue West: A fake social media posting was reported.