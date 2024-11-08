Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2024

Oct. 30
21900 block 64th Avenue West: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired and the driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.
23400 block Highway 99: Patrol responded to assist the Edmonds Police Department with an occupied stolen vehicle.
6000 block 219th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle with a lock that an unknown person broke was reported.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a court order violation, and charges were forwarded to the courts.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision.
Oct. 31
23300 block Brier Road: Officers assisted the Brier Police Department with a DUI.
22300 block 51st Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation. Charges were forwarded to the courts.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to an attempted strong-arm robbery. The suspects were not successful with the theft, and the victim was able to take a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
22000 block of 42nd Avenue West: A person in crisis was provided resources.
Nov. 1
5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for traffic violations, arrested for DUI and booked into jail after the officer determined they were impaired.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a possible protection order violation. Upon investigation, they found no violation had occurred.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Resources were given to a reported person in crisis.
Nov. 2
23100 block 56th Avenue West: A driver was arrested and jailed for DUI after being stopped for traffic violations.
4300 block 238th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to a safe location.
21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A patrol officer determined a driver was impaired after being stopped for traffic violations. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
Nov. 3
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
Nov. 4
23600 block of 55th Avenue West: A DUI driver was reported. A patrol officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was provided with resources.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a threat complaint.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report. A subject had bitten multiple Sound Transit Security Officers. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
6400 block of 220th Street Southwest: A collision was reported. Officers determined one of the drivers was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
Nov. 5
24000 block 48th Avenue West: Resources were provided to a person in crisis.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
22100 block 66th Avenue West: An attempted fraud was reported.
6600 block 224th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vandalized mailbox report.
21400 block 50th Avenue West: A wallet was found and reported.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Resources were provided to a subject suffering from mental health issues.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen backpack.
6300 block of 223rd Place Southwest: Vandalized mailboxes were reported.
