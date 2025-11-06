Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Oct. 29

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers served a court order.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

23300 block Cedar Way: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.

4500 block 223rd Place Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject allegedly attempted to shoplift and was trespassed from the store.

Oct. 30

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A lock box was found drilled through in an apparent attempt to get the key.

5700 block 232nd Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was towed.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: A subject allegedly attempting to steal gas from a vehicle was arrested and booked into jail.

Oct. 31

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

Nov. 1

23300 block Cedar Way: A fraud was reported.

Nov. 2

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to an indecent exposure report at the Transit Center. The subject was found to be in crisis and was provided aid and needed items through the Bluebridge program.

23000 block 60th Avenue West: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

Nov. 3

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4000 block 225th Place West: A harassment was reported.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A shoplifting was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

22600 block 57th Avenue West: A domestic assault suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6000 block 238th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was towed.

Nov. 4

23200 block 55th Avenue West: Officers assisted the King County Sheriff’s Office with an order violation.

4400 block 226th Street Southwest: A domestic assault suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23300 block 54th Avenue West: A fraud was reported.

6100 block 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.