Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2021

Oct. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at the Studio 6 hotel in which a man stated his property was stolen from a hotel room rented by a woman he had met and stayed with overnight. He woke up to discover his wallet, luggage with all of his personal accessories, and a backpack containing two computers were gone from the room and so was the woman.

Oct. 29

22700 block 58th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment. During an argument, it was reported he had pushed his girlfriend into a room and locked her in there for approximately 90 minutes. Eventually, the victim was able to push her way out of the room and when she attempted to leave via the residence’s front door, the man grabbed her and tried to further restrain her. The man threatened the victim and shoved her into a wall in the home, causing pain to the woman’s back. She then bit the subject on his upper chest, causing him to back up in the residence’s entryway, at which time she was able to leave the house.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle reported it had recently been damaged in a hit-and-run collision. The incident had occurred while he was working, and the car was parked outside of Ace Hardware, although the man stated he didn’t realize it until several days later when he noticed damage on his vehicle’s front right fender.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man and a woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument in which both parties stated there had been no physical contact.

Oct. 30

21900 block Highway 99: A womant was trespassed from the Red Dragon Casino property at the request of staff due to her behavior.

Oct. 31

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested two men following a fight. One of the men had thrown a party at his apartment, during which the other subject had become agitated. The resident reportedly grabbed the agitated man in a bear hug while attempting to deescalate the situation. He was then elbowed in the face by the agitated subject and the two fell to the floor and began throwing elbows and punches back and forth. After they were separated, the male guest attempted to fight with the resident again. The man who lived there then went to his bedroom with a female acquaintance. He was observed to have several small cuts on his face and his lip had been split and was bleeding. The agitated guest then became involved in an argument with several other people in the parking lot and when his girlfriend attempted to intervene between the parties, he pushed her, causing her to fall onto her stomach on the concrete. He was subsequently arrested for assault and domestic violence assault. During a review of written witness statements, police learned that the male resident had held the female acquaintance at gunpoint while in his bedroom. As a result, he was arrested for assault and his pistol was seized as evidence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Staff at the Studio 6 hotel requested that several subjects be trespassed from the property after they refused to check out of their rented room and were argumentative.

22700 block 38th Avenue West: A woman reported that a white clutch purse had been stolen from an estate sale she held.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police provided a man with a domestic violence pamphlet after he reported that his girlfriend had broken a wine bottle and was yelling outside of his apartment. She had already left the scene before police arrived. Damages were estimated at approximately $20.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported after a man discovered his vehicle’s passenger-side window had been smashed while it was parked in his apartment complex’s parking garage. He stated that nothing was stolen and believed the cost to replace the window was approximately $300.

Nov. 1

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Staff at the Studio 6 hotel reported there was a man high on substances who was trying to use a step ladder in order to get onto the roof. When contacted by police, the man admitted to taking “fake meth” sometime earlier that day. The subject was then trespassed from the hotel’s property at the request of staff. A short time later, police were dispatched to a trespass in progress after the man had returned to the property and was observed by witnesses again trying to get onto the roof. The subject also pulled the building’s fire alarm and admitted he had done so in an attempt to access the roof. The man was arrested for criminal trespass and tampering with a fire alarm. A subsequent search revealed him to be in possession of multiple Suboxone sublingual films without the prescription box.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: The owner of a 2010 Acura ZDX reported the vehicle’s back window had been smashed out. He stated a gym bag was missing that contained clothing and shoes valued at $300 and the cost to replace the broken window was $550.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant. He was later found to be in possession of a blank driver’s license, belonging to a female subject, that had been altered to remove the lamination and information on its front. Police believed he was intending to commit forgery by altering the driver’s license and then using it to injure or defraud the woman to whom it had been issued.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a Chevrolet Silverado truck reported that its rear license plate had been stolen and replaced with one from a different vehicle.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man with two outstanding warrants. He was also found to be in possession of two Suboxone patches, which the subject stated he didn’t have a prescription for.

Nov. 2

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A Safeway employee reported a man had placed about 20 packs of Tide Pods in a shopping cart and left the store without paying for them. He was then observed loading the items into a white Infinity vehicle. The suspect was described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a black cap, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and cream-colored sweatpants. The laundry detergent stolen was valued at roughly $520.

21900 block Highway 99: An intoxicated woman was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Red Dragon Casino. Staff reported the woman was requesting drinks after the night’s last call and when they refused to serve her she became aggressive. When staff asked her to leave she refused, used abusive language, then got in the bartender’s face and subsequently had to be held back from what witnesses believed were her repeated attempts to assault the staff member. The woman eventually had to be carried out of the casino. Surveillance video confirmed their accounts of the incident and staff requested to have the woman trespassed from the property.

Nov. 3

22900 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of McMahan Insurance reported that its office had been broken into. The office building’s door had been bent, which allowed the suspects to gain entrance, and a gated fence had also been damaged. No items were said to be stolen and the cost to replace the door was estimated at more than $1,500.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were issued citations for assault after it was reported they had each punched a neighbor in the face, leaving her with multiple cuts around her eyes. Aid at the scene said one of the cuts would require stitches.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said her bank account had been used to make two attempted online purchases. One transaction was declined, although a second purchase went through for $11.

23200 block 57th Avenue West: Two men were trespassed from the Mountlake Terrace Post Office property. The property’s manager had received multiple complaints and previously requested that all individuals located at the post office after hours be trespassed.

Nov. 4

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: The owner of a silver convertible 2002 BMW 325 reported it had been stolen. He valued the vehicle at $3,200.

24100 block 56th Avenue West: An employee at Pacific Pipe and Pump said that someone had been trespassing on the property after he heard shuffling on the roof of the building. Upon further inspection, he noticed a ladder propped up against the wall, which he stated had not been there before.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man who had found a bank envelope containing $2,000 in the parking lot at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion turned it in at the police station. Earlier that day, police received a call from a woman who reported her husband had dropped an envelope containing $2,000 in that same location. They then contacted her in order to make arrangements for claiming the money that was turned in, and she appreciated it had been safely located.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell