Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022

Oct. 27

6100 block St. Albion Way: A man told police his 1997 Honda Accord had been stolen overnight from the Lakeside Apartments parking lot.

Oct. 28

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Police observed a driver swerving his vehicle on the roadway and nearly causing a collision. After pulling the driver over, the officer reported an odor of intoxicants on the man’s breath. The suspect declined a field sobriety test but was transported to Snohomish County Jail for a blood alcohol test, after which he was cited for DUI.

21700 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported coming out to his truck and noticing the tailgate down, after which he discovered his plate compactor had been stolen overnight.

Oct. 29

6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of a 911 hang-up call discovered that a verbal domestic dispute had taken place. A woman said that her husband told her he was going fishing, but she found him instead in his vehicle “messing around with another woman.” The wife and the other woman got into a shouting match but all parties agreed that nothing physical occurred. Both the wife and husband were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested and transported to Denney Youth Center after he allegedly committed several crimes during a four-hour period. These included smashing pumpkins on display outside the Safeway store, stealing beer from one convenience store and a vape device from another, and resisting arrest.

6200 block 222nd Street Southwest: A woman reported finding a package in her mailbox, addressed to someone else, that had been opened and appeared to be missing some contents. After police contacted the owner of the package, it was determined that $50 cash and $35 worth of vitamins were stolen.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man said that his 1995 Honda Accord was stolen overnight while parked in front of his apartment building.

Oct. 30

22100 block 58th Avenue West: Police were called to St. Pius X Catholic Church after a personal vehicle was spray painted and graffiti was left on the church’s doors and windows. Video surveillance taken from the vehicle that was damaged showed seven juvenile suspects – all wearing hoodies and masks — were involved. (See related story here.)

5700 block 235th Street Southwest: A woman said that she was talking with a neighbor when they both saw a suspect around the area of her RV. When the neighbor turned on the porch light, the suspect ran off, and the woman discovered the gas lid was broken off her RV and a screwdriver left on the ground. No gas was stolen from the RV.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reported that a vehicle belonging to her aunt was stolen from the Studio 6 parking lot.

Oct. 31

23600 block 48th Avenue West: A male driver pulled over for a broken brake light on his truck was arrested when police discovered he had a warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

6500 block 218th Street Southwest: A man reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. The estimated cost to replace it was $2,000.

4500 block 237th Place Southwest: A man said his vehicle – which may have been unlocked – was prowled. The following items were reported stolen: prescription eye glasses, two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, and ammunition for a Glock pistol.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple regarding child custody issues. Both were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

Nov. 1

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman called police after her boyfriend poured a slushy over her during an argument about his ex-girlfriend.

Nov. 2

22300 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported his truck as stolen after his girlfriend removed the vehicle’s key from a lockbox and took the truck without permission. The woman, who was found driving the truck in Edmonds, told police she had taken it to go grocery shopping, although acknowledged she didn’t have permission to take it. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

22100 block 37th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle with no license plates determined it had been stolen out of Seattle a month earlier. The owner was contacted and took custody of the vehicle.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police he was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally went off, leaving a bullet hole in the ceiling of his apartment. Police checked all nearby apartments and found no evidence of anyone being injured. No tenants reported hearing a gunshot, having injuries or seeing bullet holes or bullets in their apartment.

Nov. 3

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A man called police after his ex-girlfriend continued to stand on his back porch and knock constantly. Both parties have no-contact orders against each other but since the ex-girlfriend was the one making contact, she was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21800 block 48th Avenue West: Police who stopped a female driver for speeding ended up arresting her male passenger after discovering he had misdemeanor warrants out of Mountlake Terrace for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

5300 block 225th Street Southwest: A man said his wallet was stolen from his swim bag while he was taking a shower at the Recreation Pavilion. The victim said that fraudulent charges had already been made or attempted on his debit and credit cards.