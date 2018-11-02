Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Oct. 26

5500 block of 244th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace patrol officers were dispatched to a suicidal person with a knife who was transported to the Swedish Edmonds Hospital for medical treatment.

Oct. 27

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was observed to be unconscious while sitting in his parked car with the engine running. The reporting officer administered two doses of Narcan to the man and the fire department removed him from the vehicle. A minute after, his eyes were open and he told the fire department he took Oxycodone but was unsure how many he took. He was transported to the Edmonds Swedish Hospital for evaluation.

Oct. 28

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A TV was stolen from a rented room at Studio 6 apartments.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Video surveillance footage showed two men at QFC stealing many items with a combined value of $300. The theft occurred as an employee was showing a woman who had entered the store with the two men, the way to the bathroom.

Oct. 29

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: An unknown person shattered the rear driver’s side wing window out of a woman’s car. It appeared a tiny stone had caused the damage, probably with some type of slingshot.

22800 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman found the rear and rear side windows of her vehicle smashed. It appeared the damage was caused by small rocks, possibly fired from a sling shot.

Oct. 30

4300 block of 239th Street Southwest: A man received a phone call from someone claiming to be an IRS agent. The caller told the man that his assets and bank accounts would be frozen if he did not purchase $1,800 worth of Google Play gift cards and transfer the play cards via text message to a different phone number.

23000 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that she could not find her rent payments, valued at $4,200, and beleived they were stolen from her briefcase.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located parked in an apartment complex.

Oct. 31

6300 block of 220th Place Southwest: A man reported that his house was burglarized and many items were taken from his room.

Nov. 1

6700 block of 234th Place Southwest: A woman told police that she heard footsteps on the first level of her home when she was upstairs. It appeared the burglar left the home without taking anything after the suspect was made aware of the woman’s presence.

— Complied by Hannah Horiatis