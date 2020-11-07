Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 25-Nov. 5, 2020

Oct. 25

21900 block 49th Place Southwest: A woman said her home was burglarized while she was out of town. According to the woman, her son came by her home and found the master bedroom window open and the room ransacked. Her son also said he found her jewelry box in the yard outside the master bedroom window. She told police the only item missing was a ring valued at $4,000. She also reported finding a crowbar in her residence that was used to break in.

Oct. 28

21st Avenue West/Jefferson Way: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office requested the Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit’s assistance with narcotics detection during a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was a documented gang member who had a history of drug possession charges. They also reported finding small plastic baggies with suspected narcotics residue inside. However, the police K9 did not alert officers to the presence of narcotics.

Oct. 30

23400 block 48th Avenue West: A man told police he was the victim of a phone scam after he sent money to a man posing as a Texas police officer. According to the man, the “officer” said an account had been opened in his name and was being used to send money to Colombian and Mexican drug cartels. He said he was then instructed to send $2,000 in Bitcoin currency to catch the suspect.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a suspicious subject prowling the area. The reporting party said the male subject was pushing a shopping cart with a street sign and a girls bicycle inside. Police contacted the man and said he became agitated and aggressive. Police let the man go due to a lack of probable cause he committed any crimes.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at Studio 6 motel after he reportedly broke into a motel room and stole multiple items inside. According to a motel employee, the man was first seen in an unregistered room. Later, the employee said a nearby room was broken into and multiple items were stolen, including a 40-inch television. When police arrested the man, they did not find any of the motel’s stolen possessions but did report finding drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man with a felony warrant was arrested for identity theft after he was found at Studio 6 motel with multiple stolen credit cards and other financial information. Police said they were told a stolen credit card was used to rent a room at Studio 6. Upon arrival, police said they made contact with the man and a woman. Both reportedly gave false identities due to outstanding warrants. In addition to stolen credit cards, police reported finding drug paraphernalia, multiple prescription pills, small plastic baggies containing heroin and other stolen personal information in the man’s possession. Charges were referred by police to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

Oct. 31

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Bath Fitter. The vehicle owner — an employee — reported his work tools, including a rotary drill and saw, were stolen from his van while he was inside working.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A bike stroller valued at $400 was stolen. The owner said the stroller was locked by their front door at the time of the theft.

5700 block 241st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered later that day.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a man attacked his girlfriend. According to the woman, her boyfriend became upset and began slapping, pushing and punching her in the face and legs. She said he also pushed her to the ground and kicked her multiple times. He also pulled her away from her neighbor’s door when she tried to go for help, she added. The man was not at the scene when police arrived. A citation for fourth-degree assault was issued for the man’s arrest.

Nov. 1

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reportedly stolen while it was parked near the owner’s residence. According to the owner, tools were inside valued at $1,500.

4400 block 225th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were in a dating relationship. A glass was reportedly broken during the argument, but no physical assault was reported.

Nov. 2

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police responded to a domestic assault report after a woman said her ex-husband “knocked her out” hours prior. According to the woman, she came into their residence and was struck on the back of the head and knocked unconscious. However, police said they did not find any signs of physical violence on the woman and were unable to establish probable cause of a crime.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was stolen by her boyfriend after an argument.

Nov. 3

10500 block 47th Place West: Mukilteo police requested the Mountlake Terrace Police Department K9 unit’s assistance with a narcotics detection involving a suspect vehicle. Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that caused a collision and then fled on foot. During the search, police said the K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: The Mountlake Terrace police K9 unit assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a narcotics detection involving a DUI collision at Total Wine and More. Lynnwood police said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia was reportedly seen in plain sight. After searching the vehicle, the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of narcotics.

8300 block 218th Street Southwest: An Edmonds woman said her vehicle was stolen in Mountlake Terrace.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she reportedly hit her husband in the face and threw wine on him. According to police, dispatch received a call from the husband, who said his wife was intoxicated and had a rifle in her possession. When police arrived, the woman was sitting outside the apartment unarmed.

Nov. 4

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance reported by neighbors who said they heard screaming between a married man and woman. When police arrived, both subjects reported no physical assault occurred and the incident was only verbal. The couple have a baby that was in the apartment during the incident. The woman told police she and the baby would be sleeping at her mother’s for the night.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said her ex-boyfriend hit her in the chest while she was sleeping. She told police the two had recently broken up and have a child in common. When she brought their child from her new residence in Everett to her ex-boyfriend’s in Mountlake Terrace, she said she fell asleep on his couch waiting for him to come home. She said he pushed her on her chest, causing her pain, and began yelling at her about cheating on him.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a traffic collision after a man reportedly struck a parked vehicle. When police arrived they said the man appeared to have trouble answering questions and was having dexterity issues. He told EMS that he they were side effects from the medication he takes for seizures. He was transported to Swedish Edmonds.

22600 block 73rd Avenue West: Police took custody of one of two dogs that were roaming free. The dogs were known to police from past interactions, and the dog that was taken had recently been declared potentially dangerous. The second dog stayed with the owner.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Safeway. She told police her purse had been sitting open in the seat portion of her shopping cart when she notice her wallet was gone.

Nov. 5

22900 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after hitting his wife in the face. When police arrived, the victim was holding ice to the left side of her face where a lump had formed from where she had been struck. Police said the man was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Three subjects — one man and two women — were trespassed from Studio 6 motel. Motel staff said they refused to leave a room they were not registered to be in.

