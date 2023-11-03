Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 25-31, 2023

Oct. 25

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported. The resident was assaulted and threatened with a knife during an altercation with her boyfriend. He was later located at a separate residence and arrested for several offenses.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business. Two individuals responsible were located and the stolen property was recovered. They were trespassed from the location.

23500 block of 53rd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

Oct. 26

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4900 block of 243rd Street Southwest: A death was investigated. The resident was located deceased. Investigation indicates the manner of death to be suicide.

22800 block of 56th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21800 block of Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fire assist. Investigation revealed a student overdosed on narcotics and was transported for medical treatment.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was located. He was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Oct. 27

22500 block of 66th Avenue West: A report of malicious mischief was made.

5800 block of 220th Street Southwest: An abandoned stolen vehicle was located.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assist the fire department. An individual was located in medical distress. Despite life-saving efforts the individual died. Evidence of potential drug use was located on his person.

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: A missing person was reported.

22000 block of 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

Oct. 28

23200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A theft from vehicle was reported.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A death investigation was conducted. The investigation indicated the resident passed as a result of health-related issues.

20800 block of Highway 99: Police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver refused to stop and fled in an increasingly reckless manner. Officers discontinued their attempt to stop the vehicle. It was later learned the driver was a suspect in a robbery offense earlier in the evening. The Snohomish County Sheriff’soOffice later arrested the individual. He was booked for multiple offenses spanning several jurisdictions.

4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle stop resulted in an investigation that indicated the driver was under the influence of intoxicants. He was arrested.

Oct. 29

23100 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for assault.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

21600 block of 52nd Avenue West: An assault was reported. The victim had significant facial injury, however he was uncooperative with the investigation.

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: A burglary was reported. The subject fled prior to police arrival and was later located in the 21900 block of Highway 99. He was arrested for multiple offenses.

Oct. 30

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident fled prior to police arrival. An officer located the individual several blocks away and arrested him for assault.

5100 block of 244th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.

214th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. .

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

5600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A behavioral health issue was reported. The resident was referred to crisis services.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 31

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief was reported.

6700 block of 228th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from a vehicle in a parking lot. The individual responsible was identified and arrested for the offense.

5200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block of 49th Place Southwest: A missing person was reported.

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.