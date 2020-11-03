Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 23-30, 2020

Oct. 23

200 Southwest Everett Mall Way: The Everett Police Department requested that Mountlake Terrace police deploy a K9 unit at Affordable Self Storage Building for a narcotics search. According to police, the storage unit belonged to a felony warrant subject who was arrested Oct. 22 after he was found with a “significant” amount of methamphetamine in his possession. Police said they were alerted to the presence of narcotics in the storage unit by the K9.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone stole outgoing mail from her mailbox.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at QFC after an employee reported being pushed by a customer after asking him to put on a mask.

Oct. 24

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said someone stole the license plate from his stepfather’s vehicle while it was parked at Lakeside Apartments.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at EZ Deli Mart after a man stole a pack of cigarettes after his card was declined.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled while it was parked at the Nile Golf Course. After returning from a round of golf, the owner said she found her front driver-side window broken and her purse missing.

Oct. 25

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report after a vehicle windshield was damaged during a dispute between teenage males. According to the reporting party, a verbal dispute over money led to one teen throwing a rock through another’s windshield and slashing a tire with a pocket knife. Police were unable to locate the the suspect, but have probable cause to arrest him for malicious mischief and displaying a weapon to intimidate others.

6200 block 213th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing after an unknown subject stole multiple items and prowled a vehicle. Police said a $1,400 Stihl chop saw and other miscellaneous items were stolen. Police said a vehicle on the company’s property was also broken into and searched, but nothing was reporteds stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man said his vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked near his residence. He said the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft. No damage was reported to the vehicle and the owner said nothing was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman reported a man stole her vehicle from the Studio 6 motel parking lot. According to the woman, she invited the man over and she did not know him prior to the incident. When he began to use illegal drugs, she said she asked him to leave. She told police that the man drove away in her vehicle. While attempting to stop him, the woman said she was struck by the vehicle.

Oct. 26

4000 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after it was found unoccupied. The owner was contacted and he took possession of the vehicle.

4300 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man said another man pulled a gun on him during a traffic dispute. He told police he was driving when another driver almost struck his vehicle. When the man got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver, he said the driver displayed a pistol and yelled at him. Police said no threats were made and the pistol was never aimed at the reporting party.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle. She estimated it would cost $3,000 to replace.

Oct. 27

22200 block 68th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was attempting to drive under the influence. According to the woman, her ex-boyfriend was too intoxicated to drive and she was trying to convince him to take an Uber. She said the suspect shoved her once while trying to get to his vehicle, but no other physical altercation occurred.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a theft report at Safeway involving a suspect who stole numerous steaks, laundry detergents and beer. Safeway employees provided police with video surveillance footage of the incident.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving a fraudulent email from someone posing as an Amazon employee. She told police she became suspicious when the sender asked for her Social Security number and date of birth. She contacted Amazon, which confirmed the email was not authentic.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said she was threatened by a man at YWCA Village, where she lives. The woman told police she went to a neighbor’s apartment to ask for repayment of the $5 she borrowed. The victim said a man answered the door, screamed at her and threatened to kill her if she asked for the money again. After speaking with the neighbor, police said she denied the incident occurred that way. According to the neighbor, the reporting party left without incident after the neighbor told her she didn’t have the money.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man told police he recovered his previously stolen vehicle after receiving an anonymous phone call Oct. 25 about its location. Police said there was no new damage to the vehicle and nothing was reported stolen.

Oct. 28

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man threatened to stab his aunt if she did not return his cat to him. According to the woman, she was watching her nephew’s cat because he was not caring for it properly, she said. When the man arrived, she said he became verbally aggressive, yelled at her from outside her home and threatened to stab her with pocket knife if she did not return the animal. At one point, witnesses said they heard the man threaten to kill her. The man was also reported to have assaulted the woman’s daughter an hour later. Police have forwarded charges to the Snohomish County prosecuting attorney’s office.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported multiple incidents of malicious mischief involving vehicles parked in Las Espuelas Family Mexican parking lot. When police arrived, the man said he returned to his vehicle to find items inside disturbed. Nothing was reported stolen from inside, but the man told police the suspect(s) stole his muffler. He added that another vehicle in the parking lot was prowled, but the owner had left before police arrived.

23300 block Cedar Way: A man said someone broke into his detached garage and stole tools inside. Police reported finding pry marks on the garage door handle and noted that several items inside had been disturbed. The victim also reported two chainsaws were stolen.

21600 block 46th Place West: Police responded to a reported burglary at the residence of a recently-deceased woman. The suspect(s) reportedly broke a window with a rock and several items inside the residence were disturbed. However, police said it is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

228th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A Puget Sound Energy employee reported his tools were stolen from a regulator station near the intersection.

22100 block Highway 99: Police reported recovering a stolen vehicle parked at Harbor Freight. Officers initially responded to a suspicious vehicle reported at Andorra Estate Apartments, but the vehicle left the complex before police arrived. When police found the vehicle at Harbor Freight, it was reportedly unoccupied and a police K9 search did not yield a definite location for the suspects. Police were able to track two suspects to America’s Best Value Inn, but they denied having anything to do with the vehicle. The vehicle’s registered owner was contacted, and police reported recovering small amounts of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia from inside.

Oct. 29

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend, who were arguing over ownership of their possessions. According to the man, his girlfriend kicked him out of her residence and would not let him get his items. No assault was reported.

Oct. 30

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man and woman were reportedly arguing at Arco. According to the woman, she and the man — who left the scene when police arrived — used to be in a relationship. She said the argument was verbal only and that there was no physical assault.

