Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 23-28, 2024

Oct. 23

23100 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault reported at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A missing person was reported at a residence.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a harassment report at Mountlake Terrace High School.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. They were arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation at Mountlake Terrace High School

Oct. 24

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the park and ride. The investigation continues.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at a business. The report is being investigated.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A harassment complaint was reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. Officers investigated the incident and found the court order had not been violated.

Oct. 25

21800 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

4700 block 237th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

Oct. 26

7300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported and offered resources.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A person was arrested and jailed for a court order violation.

2190 block 66th Avenue West: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver was impaired, arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 27

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: An intoxicated person refused to leave a building. They were arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.

2100 block 60th Avenue West: A patrol officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision was reported. While on the scene, an intoxicated subject approached officers and refused to get out of the roadway. The subject was obstructing traffic and putting themselves in danger of being struck by a vehicle. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic argument.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic assault. The victim had left the residence to a safe location, and the suspect refused to exit his residence and speak with officers. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the prosecutor.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired, arrested for DUI and booked them into jail.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported and transported to the hospital for assistance.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Officers respond to a court order service.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An ID card was found and reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti on a bathroom wall was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School.