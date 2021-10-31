Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 22-29, 2021

Oct. 22

23200 block 56th Avenue West: Theft reported at the 76 gas station in which a suspect filled up a dark green minivan with 20 gallons of gas and then drove away without paying after a debit card she attempted to pay with was declined. The suspect was described as a heavy-set, well-dressed Black female, approximately 20-30 years old. She left the debit card behind and it was later found to have been cancelled in June 2021 for being lost or stolen. The cost of the gas stolen was more than $89.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Employees at Safeway reported a theft after two suspects, one male and one female, pushed two shopping carts filled with items out through the store’s emergency exit. They were then observed loading some of the items from the carts into a white Honda Accord missing its rear license plate before they got into the vehicle and left northbound on 44th Avenue West. Staff was unsure at that time how much merchandise had been stolen but estimated it to be approximately $150 worth of items. Some products in the shopping carts had been left behind when the two suspects fled in the vehicle.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined there was probable cause to cite a male subject for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief. He was reported to have grabbed his girlfriend by the hair, thrown her to the ground, then punched and kicked her at the Studio 6 hotel. The victim was observed to have a red mark on the back of her left upper arm. Witnesses stated they had seen the man push the victim multiple times outside of the couple’s rented room before he left the hotel in a red Ford Mustang with red rims.

Oct. 23

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Safeway reported that a man had stolen items by pushing a full shopping cart out of the store without paying. She estimated the merchandise was worth approximately $500. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 125-150 pounds, who was wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up and a medical mask on his face. After exiting the store, he was then observed loading the stolen goods into and leaving the scene in a green SUV.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A stolen vehicle was reported overnight at the Andorra Apartments after its owner discovered it was missing from its parking stall.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man said that he had been bitten by a dog the previous day while he was out for a jog. He stated the dog had run out into the roadway from the front yard of a residence he was passing by and bit his right leg, causing two puncture wounds and bleeding. The man said he later visited the hospital and was prescribed antibiotics. It was also reported that the dog’s owner had apologized for the incident.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault after it was determined that he had grabbed a female subject’s hands and pushed her onto a bed during an argument. The victim was observed to have a small scratch with fresh blood on the top of her left hand from the incident.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a Chrysler PT Cruiser reported it had been stolen overnight.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An employee at 7-11 reported that someone had shattered the glass on one of its front doors. Police observed the glass showed a small circular-shape hole at the impact site. The employee said he did not hear any sounds of a firearm being used before the glass shattered, and a check of the surrounding area did not locate any bullet casings. Police felt it is highly possible that an air gun was used to damage the glass. Costs to repair the door were estimated at $1,500.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to a reported suspicious vehicle at Safeway found the driver to be in possession of two blue narcotics pills and drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 24

No significant incidents were reported.

Oct. 25

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man will be cited by mail for lighting a firework in the street near the Lakeside Apartments. The man was intoxicated, admitted to setting off the firework and stated he was celebrating his 21st birthday.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: The manager of the Capri Apartments reported that someone had recently trespassed on the property by breaking a window and entering the complex’s cabana. He said that nothing appeared to be stolen and estimated it would cost $400 to repair the window.

5500 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after she intentionally obstructed traffic by walking in the middle of road lanes and ignoring several warnings from police to stay out of the street

Oct. 26

23300 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after a man discovered someone had accessed his employer’s Chevrolet Express work van by punching a hole in the lock on the driver’s door. He stated the ignition was also damaged and a moisture meter had been stolen from inside the van.

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his silver Kia Sportage into the corner of a house. The vehicle had crossed over the sidewalk, a garden area and front lawn before it crashed front-end first into the residence. Further investigation revealed the man apparently also struck a vehicle several blocks away on 236th Street Southwest and had left the scene. When asked about colliding with another car, the driver said he did hit someone and had tried to pull over but ended up crashing. He was booked at the Snohomish County Jail for DUI and hit-and-run.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An unlocked, abandoned bicycle parked in front of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

Oct. 27

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A female resident reported a malicious mischief incident in which someone had put fish oil in the air vents on her vehicle.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault after she was reported to have started pushing her boyfriend during a verbal argument.

Oct. 28

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman discovered that three of her vehicle’s tires had been slashed. The estimated cost to replace the tires was $750.

Intersection of 222nd Place Southwest and 52nd Avenue West: A male driver reported that he had been the victim of a hit-and-run incident while waiting in the left-turn lane on 220th Street Southwest to enter the northbound I-5 on-ramp. His vehicle was rear-ended by a Mercedes, which then continued to travel eastbound on 220th Street Southwest and took evasive driving maneuvers to escape from him. He stated the suspect vehicle’s front windshield was covered with what appeared to be plastic cling wrap. Damages to his vehicle’s rear bumper were estimated at less than $1,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A female resident called to report a text scam that purported to be from her bank asking for personal information. She then provided her bank account numbers, Social Security number, birth date and other information. When she later contacted her bank, she was told the bank will never request information in text messages. The resident reported that she had not lost any money, no accounts had been opened in her name and no outside attempts had been made to access her bank accounts.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A bank card and a driver’s license, both bearing the same female subject’s name, were turned into police as found property after a resident came across them while walking her dog.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest in Edmonds: Police assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a traffic stop and took custody of a man who had two misdemeanor warrants out of Mountlake Terrace. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked for his warrants.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A cell phone and a wallet containing a male subject’s driver’s license were turned into police as found property. The resident stated he had found the two items separately at different times that day and in two completely different areas.

Oct. 29

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A collision was reported after a white GMC Sierra pickup truck ran into the side of a building. The vehicle’s airbags deployed and when police contacted the driver he was unable to exit through the driver’s side door as it was blocked by a portion of the wall the truck had gone through. The man stated he had been driving northbound on 56th Avenue West when he attempted to turn into the location’s parking lot and he was not able to elaborate what happened after that. Police observed three small empty bottles of vodka in the front seat and several other factors that led them to arrest the subject for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was then transported to Swedish Edmonds and cleared for booking before being transported to the Snohomish County Jail. See related story here.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report from the security monitoring company for Mike’s Plumbing of a suspicious person in the parking lot near some work trucks. When contacted on the property, the man said he was planning to look for stuff in the garbage cans. A reciprocating saw was observed on the front driver’s side tire of a work truck nearby and a baseball hat was on the ground near the saw. The subject said that neither item belonged to him, although he picked up the baseball hat and asked if he could have it. The security company reported that the man had gone under the trucks, but police were unable to find signs of cutting underneath any of the work vehicles. The subject still wanted to go through the garbage but was told to leave because he was on private property. Police collected the saw and baseball hat as found property.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell