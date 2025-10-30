Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct 22-28, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Oct. 22

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22300 block 39th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23000 block 59th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Oct. 23

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A sex offense was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A harassment report was taken at a business.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22900 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health call at a residence.

Mountlake Terrace High School: A sex offense was reported. The investigation continues.

2100 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Oct. 24

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was cited after an assault at a residence.

23300 block Cedar Way: A person was reported missing.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported at a residence.

6600 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after a domestic disturbance.

Oct. 25

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a building. A man was arrested.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A harassment report was taken.

23300 block Cedar Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

23800 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Oct. 26

21600 block 53rd Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23600 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle stop for a moving violation led to the arrest of two passengers for violating court orders.

4400 block 221st Place Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Oct. 27

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

22300 block 45th Place West: Officers investigated a death at a residence. Nothing suspicious was found.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health call at a residence.

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 28

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health call at a residence.