Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 20-27, 2022

Oct. 20

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: The general manager of a business reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their vans in the past few days.

Oct. 21

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A man said that he was exiting his work building to leave in his Chevy Tahoe when he noticed a Ford 250 truck running directly next to it, with its door open. The victim then noticed a man inside his Tahoe, who quickly started the ignition and backed out of the parking stall, leaving the scene. Police later determined that the Ford truck left behind had been reported stolen out of Marysville, and the owner of that vehicle was contacted so he could retrieve it.

Oct. 22

22700 block 73rd Place West: A man told police that he found three spent shell casings on the street in front of his home that morning. The man said he heard three gunshots at about 10:30 p.m. the night before but thought it was fireworks and didn’t call it into police. Police took the 9mm caliber casings into evidence. No related damage to the man’s house was found.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that her 1994 Acura Integra had been stolen while it was parked on the street in front of Andorra Estates.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A burglarly was reported at Messiah Lutheran Church. The burglar broke a window in the sanctuary to gain entrance, and the door to the pastor’s office had been forced open. An envelope was torn open and five dollars was stolen from inside, but nothing else appeared to be missing.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman who was vising the Nile Haunted House told police that she was injured after someone came up behind her and pushed her. The victim, who suffered an injury to her chin, told police the susupect was a security guard but the event manager told police there were no security guards in that area of the Haunted House. Aid arrived and treated the woman at the scene.

Oct. 23

21600 block 56th Place West: A man said that someone stole a package left outside his home. It contained an LG monitor worth $170.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of a suspicious abandoned vehicle at Lakeside Apartments determined that the 1995 Chevy Suburban had been stolen from Everett.

24000 blcok 50th Avenue West: Two men were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after getting into an argument about their living arrangements.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for violating community custody was arrested in the parking lot of Scriber Creek Apartment. A crystal-like substance found in the man’s wallet tested positiie for methamphetamine.

22500 block 51st Avenue West: A man who had illegally entered a homeowner’s backyard was found in possession of a large quantity of narcotics and cash and also had a knife. The man was taken to Snohomish County Jail on second-degree criminal trespass and dangerous weapons charges, and also received a drug diversion form.

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after allegedly slapping her husband in the face during an argument

Oct. 24

21900 block 43rd Court West: A man who recently went through a divorce reported that his ex-wife stole a number of items – including a Glock pistol – when moving of their home two days earlier. Other items reported stolen included an air purifier, a blender, a mixer, a vacuum, bed pillows, a waffle maker and groceries, for a total value of $2,305.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man riding an electric shopping cart in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts. The man reportedly was threatening people and trying to start fights. When police who arrived,the man got up from the cart and ran into nearby woods. He was not located.

23800 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responding to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its engine running found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was believed to be under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested and taken to Snohomish County Jail for booking and a blood draw.

Oct. 25

22600 block 56th Avenue West: A hit and run was reported in which a woman told police that her Toyota Camry was struck by another vehicle some time overnight while it was parked in front of her house. The collision damaged her driver’s side door.

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: A man said that his red 2014 Toyota Scion was stolen from a church parking lot. He left the vehicle there after it had broken down and when he sent a tow truck to retrieve it, it was gone.

Oct. 26

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A bus driver said that a man riding on her bus pulled down his pants and begin masturbating. The driver said she stopped the bus at the Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride and told the man to stop. At that point, the suspect pulled up his pants and left the bus. A man matching the suspect’s description was later found hiding in the bushes at a home nearby. The man living in the home told police that the man was trying to open his back door and was knocking on the glass. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of indecent exposure and second-degree criminal trespass.

24200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man told police that he went outside to smoke a cigarette and found his ex-girlfriend sitting in his truck. The man has a no-contact order against the woman, who was gone by the time police arrived.

Oct. 27

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A custodian at Mountlake Terrace High School reported that graffiti was left on the baseball field press box.

4400 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic violence call was reported after a man who lives with two girlfriends reportedly got into an argument with one of them regarding which girlfriend he was sleeping with that evening.