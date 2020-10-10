Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 2-9, 2020

Oct. 2

8700 block 160th Avenue Northeast: The Redmond Police Department contacted Mountlake Terrace police requesting assistance with a narcotics detection. The Mountlake Terrace K9 unit responded to the scene, where a stolen vehicle had recently been recovered. After searching the vehicle, police said the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of narcotics.

Oct. 3

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his storage unit at Taluswood Apartments was broken into recently and items were stolen. He said the lock to the unit was cut and six chainsaws, two blowers and a portable generator were stolen.

Oct. 4

22900 block 59th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a married man and woman. According to the woman, her husband was intoxicated and being verbally abusive. However, no physical assault or threats were reported.

21400 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple in the middle of a divorce. The couple was reportedly still living in a duplex they own together. No physical assault was reported.

22900 block 53rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for harassment after reportedly threatening to stab his ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. According to the woman, her first ex-boyfriend — whom she lives with with his two children — threatened to stab another ex-boyfriend whom she is friends with. The threats were initially made over the phone and the second ex-boyfriend came to the residence to confront the first. He told police the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab him with it multiple times, although did not attempt to actualy do so.

Oct. 5

24200 block 57th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at his residence and he was not home. After returning home, the man said his vehicle had multiple scratches on the vehicle’s passenger, driver and rear sides that were not there before. He said he suspected his ex-girlfriend was the person who scratched his vehicle because she came by his place to drop off his cellphone while he was gone.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been damaged by another while it was parked in the Safeway parking lot. After returning from shopping, the man said he was told by a witness which vehicle hit his, and he attempted to contact the driver. He said the suspect driver — a Brier man — offered him $100 for the damage to his driver-side front quarter panel, driver-side door, passenger door and rear quarter panel. The suspect driver was contact at his residence in Brier — with the help of the Brier Police Department — where police said he appeared to be intoxicated. Eventually, the man admitted to hitting the vehicle. However, given the time delay between the incident and response, police were unable to prove the man had been drinking before returning to his residence.

Oct. 6

22300 block 66th Place West: A woman reported that her roommates’ friend — a woman she did not get along with — broke into her room while she was not home, urinated on her makeup and ripped a pair of her jeans. Police spoke with the woman’s roommates, who said their friend did break into the victim’s room. They also said their friend has made threats to them about wanting to kill the woman. However, since the threats were not made directly to the victim, police said there was not enough evidence to charge the suspect with harassment. Police reportedly attempted to contact the suspect over the phone multiple times, but were unsuccessful.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at Axis Condos. He told police that his doors were unlocked and electronic devices valued at $2,900 were stolen.

4600 block 238th Place Southwest: A woman was trespassed from a residence after she reportedly refused to leave. Police said the woman was under the influence of narcotics.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to Jackson’s Food Store, where a man reportedly stole multiple items. Employees said they saw the man taking multiple food items including packaged burritos and sandwiches and put them in his bag. The man reportedly left the scene before police arrived and he was not located.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: After responding to a reported theft at Jackson’s Food Store, police were informed by store employees of a second theft. According to the store employee, a man stole armfuls of cigarette packs from behind the counter after they followed the first suspect out the front door. The second man then ran from the store with $200 worth of stolen packs of cigarettes and fled drove away in an SUV.

Oct. 7

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was cited for reportedly violating a no-contact order when he went to his estranged girlfriend’s house. The woman also told police she believes he took her vehicle because it was gone after he left.

Oct. 8

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after police were patrolling near Veteran’s Memorial Park. According to police, the park has had recent issues with late night narcotics use by homeless individuals. The subject was arrested for three warrants for charges including trespass and drug paraphernalia possession. He was booked in Snohomish County Jail.

21800 block Highway 99: The groundskeeper at Mountlake Terrace High School reported someone graffitied the bleachers on the baseball field.

22300 block 58th Avenue West: A woman told police she was conned out of $4,000 after falling victim to a phone scam. According to the woman, her husband contacted Yahoo after having issues accessing his email account. She said the couple was told that their computer had a virus and a man on the phone asked for her bank information, which she provided. She then received a call from someone claiming to work for her bank who said someone withdrew $10,000 from her account and the only way for it to be credited back would be if she purchased $10,000 in gift cards to reimburse the bank. She said she realized it was a scam before she sent out the whole amount.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving family members. No physical assault was reported.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: Police reported locating drug paraphernalia and a wallet belonging to a Seattle man. Paraphernalia items included syringes, tin foil used to ingest heroin and other miscellaneous paraphernalia items.

24300 block 45th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument. When police located the woman, she said her boyfriend began spitting on her and throwing water and milk at her during an argument. She also said he threw an empty milk carton at her and kicked her. According to the victim, her boyfriend owns guns and he uses them to intimidate her. Police said the man has multiple warrants including felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor harassment. The Edmonds Police Department K9 unit was deployed to assist with locating the suspect, but were unsuccessful. Police said they had evidence to charge the man for fourth-degree assault.

236th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: Police briefly pursued a vehicle that reportedly drove through multiple traffic lights and stop signs, failing to pull over. Police terminated the pursuit shortly after it began.

Oct. 9

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reportedly broke the front-door window of Teriyaki Garden. After searching the area, police were unable to locate the suspect.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton