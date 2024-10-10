Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 2- 8, 2024

Oct. 2

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a court order violation. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. The violation charges were forwarded to the courts.

4800 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a person in crisis and provided the subject with resources.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to a report of an unknown person leaving notes under the caller’s door.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a possible order violation. Upon investigation, officers determined that no order violation had occurred.

23400 block 50th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

4900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 3

22300 block 58th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report. The suspect had left the area before officers arrived. Charges were forwarded to the courts.

Oct. 4

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers responded to a vehicle theft report.

430 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A hit-and-run driver was reported.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was determined to be impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

4800 block 239th Street Southeast: An assault was reported.

Oct. 5

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspect was cited and released for assault.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: An officer located a vehicle with fake tabs on its license plate. The officer recovered the counterfeit tabs.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol located an occupied vehicle with the driver slumped over the wheel. After police determined the driver was impaired, the driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and booked into jail.

2200 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a juvenile assault and strong-arm robbery. The suspect was identified, and charges were sent to the juvenile prosecutor.

According to Mountlake Terrace PoliceCmdr. Scott King, the robbery victim “is OK all items were recovered.” King said that the incident was “more of an attempted strong-arm robbery” and that no weapons were involved.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

Oct. 6

4400 block 218th Street Southwest: A GPS ankle monitor was found and reported.

Cmdr. King said that the origin of the ankle monitor is being investigated. Local jails have no information on the device. “It has been difficult to find out where it came from,” King said.

23100 block of 63rd Avenue West: Patrol officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Oct. 7

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A report of threats was filed with police.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, officers found the suspect had entered the victim’s home without permission and had slashed the tires of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested andbooked into jail.

23400 block Peterson Drive: Officers responded to assist an older adult woman having a heart attack. The woman was transported to the hospital.

6600 block of 235th Street Southwest: A fraud report was filed with officers.

6600 block 235th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a harassment complaint.

22300 block 42nd Place West: A driver’s license was found.

Oct. 8

23900 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A fraud complaint was filed with police.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Officers responded to a burglary report.

2200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a shoplift in progress. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21800 block 56th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4900 block 217th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle theft report.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of an unwanted person. The subject left the area.