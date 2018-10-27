Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 19-25

Oct. 19

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: A woman was with her children at a playground when the rear driver side window of her vehicle was broken out and her diaper bag was stolen.

Oct. 20

22900 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that the front passenger window of her vehicle was smashed and her backpack containing her IDs and credit card was missing inside.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported at Studio 6 Motel.

22100 block of 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a suicide with a weapon call. A mother was threatening to shoot herself when her husband took the gun from her and attempted to shoot his stepson, saying it was his fault. The stepfather was arrested for his domestic violence assault and the mother left the scene.

4300 block of 21th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for his warrant and trying to steal multiple bottles of alcohol from Albertson’s.

Oct. 21

22000 block of 56th Avenue West: An unknown suspect took an unopened bottle of Vodka from a woman’s vehicle parked at her apartment.

Oct. 22

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman’s vehicle was prowled overnight. She was missing a Garmin GPS, two charging cords, a vehicle battery and an extension cord, with an approximate combined value of $450.

4500 block of 218th Street Southwest: A woman noticed the pasture in her backyard looked sparse. Five trees, about 6 feet in height, were cut.

21600 block of 55th Avenue West: A woman reported that her mailbox was broken into and mail was taken.

Oct. 23

5700 block of 242th Street Southwest: A man reported that sometime overnight an unknown person entered the canopy of his truck and stole a bucket full of various hand tools.

23500 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man’s bicycle, valued at $1,300, was stolen from his backyard.

5600 block of 235th Street Southwest: A man said his bicycle was stolen while it was parked and locked at the Transit Center.

21100 block of 52nd Avenue West: A homeless man who lives in his vehicle let another homeless couple interested in buying his vehicle test drive it for a couple of days. The couple has not returned with it.

Oct. 24

4700 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man parked his unlocked van on the street and an unknown person entered it over night and stole various tools.

5900 block of 222nd Street Southwest: An unknown person stole a ladder from a woman’s front step overnight.

22300 block of 45th Place West: A man reported that overnight an unknown person entered his vehicle, ransacked the glovebox and made the car smell like smoke.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her apartment “stalking” her.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man told police that his vehicle was stolen.

Oct. 25

5200 block of 238th Street Southwest: A woman was locked out of her house after having a verbal dispute with her daughter about her daughter’s boyfriend cooking soup in the kitchen.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A physical domestic dispute was reported.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to burglarize a store. Damage was done to the door frame, but it was still secure.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was removed from Red Dragon Casino for trespassing.

— Compiled by Hannah Horiatis