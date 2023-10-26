Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 18-24, 2023

Oct. 18

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A report was made of a lost passport.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop was made for traffic violations. During the scope of the stop, the officer was able to determine the driver had given false information about who they were. Charges are being forwarded to the prosecutor.

Oct. 19

5500 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of three juveniles who had broken out a window to a residence. The juveniles had left the scene before officers arrived.

21700 block of Highway 99: A male subject was reportedly harassing a barista.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a trespass in progress. A person who had previously been trespassed was on the property. Charges for trespassing were sent to the courts.

Oct. 20

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported.

6500 block of 212th Street Southwest: A stop was made for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic harassment was reportedd. Charges for domestic violence harassment were forwarded to the courts.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a suspicious person who was possibly suffering from mental illness. The subject was not located.

Oct. 21

21900 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to the for an identity theft report.

6600 block of 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of an unwanted person. The subject was trespassed from the property.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft in progress was reported. The vehicle fled the area after it was stolen and collided with another vehicle in the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. The suspects in the stolen vehicle exited and fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Harborview Hospital. The suspects in the stolen vehicle were later located and taken into custody. The two suspects were booked into Denny Juvenile Detention Center.

Oct. 22

22300 block of 51st Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into Jail.

12800 block of Interstate 5: Police conducted a stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

6600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic was reported. As patrol arrived on scene, officers could see a male and female exiting a vehicle. Officers contacted the two. The male driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he had been driving. Officers determined the male driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

6000 block of Saint Albion Way: An apparent overdose was reported. A subject was unconscious and foaming at the mouth and had agonal breathing. An officer administered Narcan and the subject woke and became conscious and alert. The subject was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

4800 block of 225th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 23

5800 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A package theft was reported.

21300 block of 50th Avenue West: Police responded a resident who had their tire slashed.

24300 block of 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report.

22400 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a resident who wanted to dispose of several packages of firecrackers.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of two adult siblings physically fighting. Officers determined who the main aggressor was in the physical altercation and arrested that subject.

Oct. 24

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a missing person report.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was reported. The registered owner was contacted and requested their vehicle be towed to a safe location.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police located a license plate on a vehicle that did not belong on it. The license plate was recovered.