Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 17-20, 2022

Oct. 17

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman who were dating got into a verbal argument after the woman told her boyfriend she wanted to break up with him. The boyfriend then began throwing items around their apartment. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fraud complaint at Jackson’s Food Store. A counterfeit $20 bill had been passed there and store management wanted police to take custody of it.

Oct. 18

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police were called to the scene of a malicious mischief incident in which a woman said her car windows were broken out overnight. The vehicle was locked and the perpetrator did not attempt to enter the vehicle. The cost to replace the broken windows was estimated at $1,000.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: A woman reported that her son’s car was vandalized overnight. The air was let out of the tires and there were deep scratch marks on the car’s hood and on the passenger-side back door. Damage was estimated at $2,500.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said her Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight while it was parked at Taluswood Apartments. She reported an estimated $500 in damage to the car’s plastic dash and missing HVAC vents after the thief attempted to steal the vehicle’s stereo.

Oct. 19

3800 block 225th Place Southwest: A man reported that another man attempted to purchase his travel trailer with a fraudulent check.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman told police her 2009 Audi A4 was stolen while it was parked in the northwest parking lot of Terrace Station West apartments overnight.

Oct. 20

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman. The woman told police she had purchased a computer monitor but the man wouldn’t let her use it. Both parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets

23100 block 44th Avenue West: A woman called police following a verbal argument with her husband. She said she was sick of him yelling at her, noting he has an increasingly short temper and has threatened to withhold finances from her. The husband left the scene before police arrived; the wife received a domestic violence pamphlet.

22400 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI after an officer noticed the vehicle she was driving had a non-working brake light and that it was also weaving on the roadway. The driver, who admitted to drinking alcohol, performed poorly on field sobriety tests that she had agreed to take. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.