Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2024

Oct. 16

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a civil issue involving cell phones.

2280 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responded to a vehicle theft report.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Police located a vehicle with a stolen license plate attached. When the officer attempted to stop the driver, they fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: An unoccupied vehicle with falsified temporary license plates was located. The officer collected the falsified plates.

Oct. 17

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle damaged by the victim’s soon-to-be ex-husband. Charges for domestic violence and malicious mischief were forwarded to the courts.

21700 block 51st Avenue West: A missing person was reported.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were reported spray painting the tunnel on the Interurban Trail. No suspects were located.

Oct. 18

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the turn lane with the driver passed out at the wheel. The officer determined the driver was impaired, arrested them for DUI and booked them into jail.

24300 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the prosecutor.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Stolen packages were reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A bag with beauty products inside was found and reported.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

Oct. 19

No incidents were reported.

Oct. 20

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic assault. A juvenile son with behavioral health issues assaulted his mother. The case was forwarded to the juvenile courts.

23600 block 53rd Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a domestic assault.

21200 block of 58th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance report. The person causing the disturbance had just left the residence. Officers arrived just as the person backed into a parked vehicle. Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested them for DUI.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol officers responded to a burglary that had just occurred. The suspect fled before the officers arrived. Detectives responded and were able to identify the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 21,

23100 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged shed.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of threats.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral issue at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

Oct. 22

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplifting report.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

5600 block 235th Street Southwest: Police responded to a court order service.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle, idling in the fire lane, which was occupied by three people suspected of using narcotics. Officers contacted the driver and determined they were impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and booked into jail.