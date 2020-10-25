Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2020

Oct. 16

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible theft at QFC, where employees said a subject was in the store bathroom concealing items in his backpack. When police confronted the suspect, he repeatedly denied stealing the items.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report someone had stolen both side mirrors from her vehicle.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A check for $2,876.40 was reported stolen by an employee at Gavin Realty and Law Group. According to the employee, the firm recently received a call about a check that was months late. After checking the firm’s records, the employee was able to track the check back to where it was cashed.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A man said a tool bag was stolen from his motorcycle while it was parked near his condo. Police recovered video footage of the incident from a security camera. Tools in the bag were valued at $50.

11800 block Highway 99: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office requested Mountlake Terrace police K9 assistance with a narcotics detection involving a suspicious vehicle parked at Fast Eddies in Everett. According to police, the K9 unit alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Oct. 17

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said her credit card was stolen and used to make two separate charges totaling $486.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of fraud after his information was stolen to open a bank account.

Oct. 18

23600 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle was discovered to be almost fully submerged in Lake Ballinger near the boat ramp. The vehicle was traced back to a Shoreline man. However, when police went to his address they were told he no longer lived there and the man now lived in Everett.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Three men were trespassed from Calvary Fellowship Church after the pastor reported finding them asleep on the church’s property.

22400 block 56th Avenue West: A man was arrested after breaking into a residence and stealing a firearm. The gun owner told police he left his window open, which he said is how he thinks the suspect got inside. When he returned home, the man said he notice his possessions had been disturbed. Later that night, police responded to an assault reported at the same residence where the suspect had returned and a fight had broken out. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived and was later located Swedish Edmonds, where he was being treated for injuries he got from the man whose house he burglarized.

Oct. 19

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: The West Plaza property owner reported someone drew swastikas on the side of the building.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A woman said two license plates were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the Axis Condos parking lot.

23100 block La Pierre Drive: A man told police a spare cell phone was stolen from his home office on Oct. 15. He said his home was under remodel and the doors were left open.

Oct. 20

5300 block 241st Place Southwest: A woman said her ex-husband attacked her at their shared residence. According to the woman, her ex-husband got upset during an argument and strangled her. Police said they will believe there is probable cause to charge the man for second-degree assault.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a narcotics detection involving a suspicious vehicle report at a gas station. According to police, the drive was found with a small amount of heroin. After searching the vehicle associated with the man, the K9 reportedly alerted police to the presence of narcotics.

22700 block 73rd Place West: A snowmobile trailer was reported stolen while it was parked at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.

Oct. 21

11900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a narcotics detection involving a man suspected of having heroin in his possession. Mountlake Terrace police first responded to a Home Depot parking lot where sheriff’s deputies had taken three pocket safes from a male suspect they had in custody. After alerting authorities to the presence of narcotics in the pocket safes, the K9 unit was then requested at Axis Apartments for a narcotics detection involving a vehicle associated with the man. Police reported being alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle as well.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Safeway after witnesses reported seeing her and a man smoking something in a parked vehicle. When police arrived at the scene, the man was gone and they reported finding drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Oct. 22

3100 block Pine Street: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Everett Police Department with a narcotics detection involving a vehicle parked at Delta Hotel by Marriott. According to Mountlake Terrace police, the department’s K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled while it was parked at her residence. She told police she found her passenger door and the contents of her glove compartment scattered inside. She reported a small cart of carrying boxes missing.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at Gateway Automotive after an employee reported gas had been siphoned from a vehicle.

