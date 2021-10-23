Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 15-22, 2021

Oct. 15

22000 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man during a traffic stop for driving a vehicle without a valid operator’s license or identification.

Intersection of 64th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for hit-and-run after she attempted to flee the scene of a collision. Several witnesses reported she had run a red light in the silver Nissan Sentra sedan she was driving and struck a Honda Odyssey van that was in the middle of the intersection attempting to turn left onto 64th Avenue West. The woman then tried to leave by reversing the sedan westbound on 220th Street Southwest before it left the roadway a short distance later in the 6500 block and came to rest after striking a tree. The Honda Odyssey had sustained heavy front-end damage and one of its passengers was transported to Swedish Edmonds. The Nissan Sentra was observed to have heavy damage to its front end and driver’s door. The suspect was transported to Swedish Edmonds for an evaluation.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that mail containing her new driver’s license had been stolen.

Oct. 16

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A man called to report that his pressure washer with a Suzuki motor had been stolen recently. Surveillance video showed a white male subject in his 40s wearing dark clothes, a white baseball hat, gloves and red athletic shoes taking the pressure washer from the victim’s unfenced front yard. The subject loaded it into a rust-colored Nissan Murano he was passing by in and was last seen driving north on 54th Avenue West.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man and a woman were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property after staff reported they were refusing to leave and causing problems. The two were reportedly upset that they could not stay at the hotel longer than 13 days.

21900 66th Avenue West: A woman reported that her black 2019 Toyota 4-Runner had been damaged by a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot at O’Houlies Pub. Upon leaving, she discovered the incident had occurred sometime while she was inside the pub. There was a small dent along with scratched paint on the vehicle’s tailgate, and a rear tail lamp was also damaged.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report her vehicle’s rear right window had been broken overnight. She stated nothing was taken from the vehicle.

4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with domestic violence harassment after he was reported to have threatened to break his grandmother’s property and then began pushing items off her dresser during a verbal argument over car keys. He fled the scene before police arrived and an area check did not locate the subject. A citation will be mailed to him.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident called to report his motorcycle, which had been secured with a metal rope lock, was stolen from its parking space at the Taluswood Apartments.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A woman told police she was out of $9,000 after falling victim to a scam. The incident started when a pop-up window on her computer stated she had been scammed and instructed her to call a phone number it provided. The victim spoke to two individuals — a man claiming he worked for Microsoft and a woman claiming she worked with Bank of America. The woman told the victim she needed to protect her money from further scams and instructed her to go purchase Home Depot and Fred Meyer gift cards. She then bought $1,000 in gift cards from Home Depot and $9,000 in gift cards from Fred Meyer before calling the alleged bank employee back and giving her the gift card numbers. After reporting the fraud, the victim later told police she had contacted Home Depot and was able to successfully void the gift cards purchased there as they had not been redeemed yet.

Oct. 17

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said her 2010 Toyota Prius with a Yakima roof rack and bike rack mounted had been stolen from the parking lot at the Andorra Apartments overnight.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a 1994 Honda Accord wagon called to report it had been stolen from the parking lot at the Andorra Apartments overnight.

Oct. 18

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with domestic violence assault after he allegedly grabbed the front of his girlfriend’s neck and squeezed it with one hand for approximately one to two seconds during an argument. The victim, who had red marks on her neck that looked fresh, was able to pull herself away from the man by scratching at him while defending herself. The subject fled the scene before police arrived and a subsequent search did not locate him. He will receive a citation for the assault by mail.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault. It was reported that during an argument, he had pushed and also kicked the shin of a woman whose child he fathered.

Oct. 19

5500 block 238th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at the Masjid Umar Al-Farooq Mosque. The male and female suspects were observed on surveillance video entering the mosque’s front doors, which are unlocked during the day for people to pray. They used garbage bags to collect approximately 30 Qurans, 20-30 prayer rugs, and seven clocks. Those items were then placed in garbage containers in the mosque’s parking lot. Pictures with Islamic text were removed from multiple walls and also placed in the garbage. The items collected and thrown away appeared to be targeted based on their religious affiliation. In addition, two pairs of rubber boots and a handheld thermometer were reported to be missing. Police determined there is probable cause to believe the suspects committed a hate crime by causing physical damage to, or destruction of, the victim’s property because of the perception of the victim’s religion, along with burglary theft, and malicious mischief by destroying the victim’s property. The total value of religious items thrown away exceeded $1,000, although a later estimated value of the property rendered unsalvageable was lower than that amount. The male suspect was arrested the following day for second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief; additional charges for a hate crime offense and third-degree theft were forwarded for review. A female suspect, described as in her 40s or 50s of unknown race, had yet to be identified at that time. A surveillance photo of the female suspect police are seeking can be viewed here.

22300 block Highway 99: Police observed the driver of a green Nissan Frontier truck speeding and weaving through traffic, during which he almost hit two other cars. He was pulled over and then arrested for driving a vehicle without a valid operator’s license or identification.

4400 block 204th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for having an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search found approximately 12 blue M30 fentanyl pills in her purse.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a woman for violating a court order restricting her contact with a male resident.

5600 block 222nd Place Southwest: The owner of a Dodge Durango reported its front license plate had been stolen.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident called to report that a womanwas on her property in violation of a court order. Police observed the woman was in the residence’s backyard and arrested her for violating a protection order that restricts her from being within 300 feet of the property.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A bicycle left at a residence was reported as found property and entered into evidence.

5700 block 234th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence harassment after he was reported to have made threatening statements to his wife.

Oct. 20

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested in the Safeway parking lot for having an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search found her to be in possession of several blue M30 pills likely laced with fentanyl and a baggie containing methamphetamine.

5700 block 225th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause existed to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he reportedly pushed his ex-spouse during an argument. She was observed to have small red marks on her upper lip and chin, and there were signs of a physical disturbance inside the residence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported that her silver Subaru Forester had been prowled overnight. The victim stated that a Canon G7 X Mark II camera and a bag of change were stolen from the vehicle’s center console.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his work vehicle had been prowled overnight. He discovered the driver’s door of the white Chevrolet Silverado was ajar and two backpacks had been stolen — one of which belonged to his employer. The victim’s personal backpack was recovered on a nearby sidewalk, although he stated a phone cable and a bottle of aspirin were missing from it. The company’s missing backpack was said to contain two binders with work-related documents.

21400 block 46th Place West: Based on statements of ongoing verbal abuse from family and records of sent text messages, police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with telephone harassment domestic violence.

4400 block 223rd Street Southwest: The owner of a black Acura reported it had been prowled overnight. She stated someone had accessed the vehicle’s truck and stolen two subwoofers, an amplifier and an iPad.

24200 block 57th Avenue West: A man and woman were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument between the two in which nothing physical occurred and no threats were made.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man and woman were trespassed from the Studio 6 hotel property at the request of staff. The two had overstayed their room’s check-out time and then reportedly been observed smoking narcotics in the room.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man for violation of a no-contact order and cyberstalking.

Oct. 21

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: An employee at 7-11 reported that a man shoplifted an 18 pack of Corona beer and was last seen walking east on 212th Street Southwest. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16-24 years old who was wearing baggy clothes including a white hooded sweatshirt with skeletons and women on it,

Oct. 22

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police arrested a man at the Crazy Moose Casino for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Witnesses reported the suspect, who was observed to be intoxicated, had been belligerent with staff and disturbing other customers. At one point he was observed on surveillance video getting in the face of a customer while making what was reported to be a disparaging racial slur. That resulted in the subject getting elbowed in the face and knocked to the floor. He was also belligerent and uncooperative with police during their investigation of the incident and continually refused their requests to leave the casino after staff had stated they did not want him there. The subject was given a trespass notice that prohibits him from returning to the casino for one year.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having outstanding warrants.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell