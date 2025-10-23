Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 15-21, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Oct. 15
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.
6300 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested and booked into jail for violating a court order.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A key was found and turned in.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.
7100 block 230th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
Oct. 16
23000 block 59th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported over ownership of a dog.
22200 block 60th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.
6100 block St. Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.
Oct. 17
23800 block 54th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4500 block 218th Street Southwest: A missing person was reported.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile dispute was reported.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: A car window was reported broken.
23600 block 54th Avenue West: A code violation was reported.
Oct. 18
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers conducted a welfare check.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A child custody issue was reported.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was towed.
Oct. 19
23600 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
22300 block 54th Avenue West: A jacket was found.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A bag of suspected narcotics was found.
7200 block 226th Place Southwest: A political sign was vandalized.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: An overdose was reported. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Oct. 20
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting.
5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A report of a gunshot was investigated but nothing was found.
22300 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: An assault was reported.
23600 block 54th Avenue West: Unknown people were reported on a property but left before officers arrived.
Oct. 21
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Edmonds police with an assault.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen.
4800 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.
6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.
4800 block 214th Lane Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported.
22300 block 68th Place West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
