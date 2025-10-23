Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 15-21, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Oct. 15

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

6300 block St. Albion Way: A man was arrested and booked into jail for violating a court order.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A key was found and turned in.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Shoplifting was reported.

7100 block 230th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

Oct. 16

23000 block 59th Avenue West: A civil dispute was reported over ownership of a dog.

22200 block 60th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

6100 block St. Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

Oct. 17

23800 block 54th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4500 block 218th Street Southwest: A missing person was reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile dispute was reported.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A car window was reported broken.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: A code violation was reported.

Oct. 18

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers conducted a welfare check.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A child custody issue was reported.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was towed.

Oct. 19

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

22300 block 54th Avenue West: A jacket was found.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A bag of suspected narcotics was found.

7200 block 226th Place Southwest: A political sign was vandalized.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: An overdose was reported. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oct. 20

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A report of a gunshot was investigated but nothing was found.

22300 block 53rd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: An assault was reported.

23600 block 54th Avenue West: Unknown people were reported on a property but left before officers arrived.

Oct. 21

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Edmonds police with an assault.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen.

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

4800 block 214th Lane Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported.

22300 block 68th Place West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.