Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 12-19

Oct. 12

22400 block of 60th Avenue West: Three vehicles on a woman’s property were prowled. Items were pulled out of the glove boxes, but nothing was stolen.

22500 block of Lakeview Drive: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled overnight. Her driver’s side window was smashed and half of a pack of cigarettes were taken.

Oct. 13

23300 block of Cedar Way: A father’s apartment was broken into while he was out celebrating his son’s birthday. When the family returned, they saw items had been moved and stolen, and drawers were ransacked.

Oct. 15

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: While checking her banking statement online, a woman noticed a $3 ATM reimbursement and a $200 withdrawal from an ATM at a Bank of America in Kirkland. She contacted her bank to report the fraudulent withdrawal but was told the checking account had already been closed.

22000 block of 64th Avenue West: A man left his wallet at Ideal Options and when he returned it was no longer there.

234000 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man was paying his cable bill when he noticed a withdrawal of $503 from his account that occurred at an ATM at a Lake City Bank of America. The man last used his card at a Chevron and believed his information was taken from there. The man contacted his bank to report the fraudulent withdrawal and turned his card off.

22900 block of 56th Avenue West: A woman reported an incident of malicious mischief at the insurance business she works at. An unknown person wrote “Yummy” on the front windows of the building in removable paint. The woman said she has seen “Yummy” written in paint in many places throughout the South County.

Oct. 16

21800 block of 66th Avenue West: A woman’s storage unit was broken into and two TV’s and one computer were missing.

Oct. 17

24000 block of 53rd Avenue West: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight and her Boombox Rex was stolen from inside.

24000 block of 53rd Avenue West: A woman reported that her unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight. A pair of Surgitel glasses with a light valued at $1,600 was stolen from her car along with a set of keys.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was seen concealing items in her purse at Albertson’s. The reporting police officer approached the woman in the store and advised her to give up all the concealed items in her bag. The woman complied and removed numerous items from her bag valued at $51.47 before being removed from the business.

Oct. 18

22300 block of 64th Avenue West: A suspect flashed a firearm at three foreign exchange students from Denmark. The three students were walking home when a vehicle pulled up next to them and stuck a black handgun out of the window. The unknown suspect pointed the firearm upward and the students heard a click and the suspect’s laughter before they ran home.

Oct. 19

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A man stole a bottle of champagne and a bottle of wine from QFC before fleeing in the passenger side of a vehicle.

