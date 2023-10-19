Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 11-17, 2023

Oct. 11

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.

24300 block of 58th Place West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block of 64th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services.

Oct. 12

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business. Prescription medication was stolen from a resident.

Oct. 13

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A naked individual was reported. The person was located and confirmed to be suffering a behavioral health issue. She was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A behavioral health issue was reported at a residence. The resident was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

23700 block of 52nd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. A resident was arrested for the offense.

22500 block of 69th Place West: A fraud was reported at a residence.

400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

22900 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor for review of a malicious mischief offense.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

Oct. 14

5700 block of 238th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for the offense of malicious mischief.

21700 block of 50th Place West: Patrol responded to an assist to Child Protective Services.

Oct. 15

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A shooting was reported. Investigation indicates two vehicles were stopped at a red light, some dialogue occurred and the suspect shot at the second vehicle before fleeing. An occupant of the victim vehicle sustained injury as a result of the shooting.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass was reported at a business

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A malicious mischief incident reported.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. Investigation indicated an individual damaged the resident’s property

during the incident and was uncooperative with officers. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and cited for the offense of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

21400 block of 60th Avenue West: A malicious mischief incident was reported.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a collision. The driver of an involved vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oct. 16

2420 block of 58th Place West: A missing person was reported.

23600 block of 56th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported. The victim reported a known individual assaulted him over a disagreement before fleeing in a vehicle.

21400 block of 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 17

5600 block of 213th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported. An investigation revealed a resident threatened to harm the victim. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation due to suicidal statements. Case forwarded to the prosecutor for review of the harassment offense.

24200 block of 54th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. A resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4700 block of 212th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident was reported.

23000 block of 50th Avenue West: A theft from vehicle was reported.

22100 block of 48th Avenue West: Police located a stolen vehicle.