Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 1-8, 2021

Oct. 1

23500 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe reported it had been prowled. She said there was no forcible entry to the vehicle and $20 in spare change and cash was taken.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a 1991 Mazda RX-7 reported that it had recently been damaged during a hit-and-run. He discovered its driver’s side fender and quarter panel had been damaged while the vehicle was parked in the apartment complex. The damages were estimated to be approximately $1,000.

Oct. 2

5000 block 219th Street Southwest: A man found sleeping in a stolen Toyota Highlander with stolen license plates in the middle of the road was arrested. A search of the vehicle found more than 10 pieces of stolen mail and other items including a woman’s Washington state identification and Social Security card, several credit cards, a health card, a vehicle’s registration tab and automotive manuals. The stolen mail was from several addresses located in different cities throughout the area and it appeared the man had been using the stolen vehicle to drive around committing mail theft. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for eight various counts of possession of stolen property including a felony charge for the stolen mail since there were more than 10 pieces.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported in the parking garage at Atlas 236 overnight after its owner discovered the center console had been gone through and several gift cards totaling $500 were missing.

4300 block 223rd Place Southwest: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man contacted by police for having multiple outstanding warrants lied about his identity and then fled on foot from the Crazy Moose Casino. A search of the area was conducted that included the use of a K9 and a Lynnwood Police Department drone operator. The suspect was located and arrested without incident on the east side of the Villaje de Madera Condominiums complex near the 22100 block of 64th Avenue West. He was also issued a citation for making false or misleading statements and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Oct. 3

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police arrested a man at the Studio 6 hotel for felony violation of a no-contact order.

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: A gray Honda Civic had both of its passenger side windows broken. Nothing was taken and it did not appear the vehicle’s inside had been accessed.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that his bright orange Trek Roscoe 7 bike had been stolen from his apartment complex’s secure parking garage. He stated the bike was locked in front of his parking space and the theft had occurred while he was at work. There was evidence that the lock had been cut.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An EBT card found by a passerby on the sidewalk outside of an apartment complex was turned into police as found property.

Oct. 4

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report that her Cannondale Synapse endurance bicycle valued at $5,000 had been stolen from the secured parking garage at Terrace Station. The victim said the bike had been locked to the bike rack at her assigned parking spot and the bike lock was reported missing too. Security footage from the garage showed two white male suspects associated with a light green Mercury Mountaineer appeared to have driven into the garage behind another car and stole at least two bikes. The stolen Cannondale could be seen on top of the green SUV as it drove away.

21500 block 53rd Avenue West: Police disposed of a small baggy containing methamphetamine after the owner of a vehicle that had been prowled discovered it on the ground near the driver’s door. She stated that nothing had been taken from the vehicle and she was not interested in filing a report regarding that incident.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was advised by her apartment’s manager that a package she had delivered to the complex’s mailroom was found to have been opened and rifled through. The victim said approximately $1,000 worth of clothing was stolen from the package.

22400 block 70th Place West: An employee reported that a home under construction at the Century Community development site had its entire second story stripped of copper wire over the weekend.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at the Saesoon Baptist Church after staff found that the church had been broken into and vandalized. There was a white powdery substance coating the floors, walls and surfaces inside the building — believed to be powder from two fire extinguishers noticed to be missing. Several of the walls also had holes in them, items had been moved around the building and a box of soda was taken from an office. A window was broken and it did not appear that anything else had been taken besides the two fire extinguishers, which were valued at approximately $50 each. Damages to the building were estimated to be $2,000.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: The owner of an RV parked next to the Saesoon Baptist Church discovered that two of its driver’s side windows had been broken. It did not appear that anyone had gained entrance inside of the vehicle and the cost of repairs was estimated to be $300.

Oct. 5

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen while parked in the 5600 block of 241st Street Southwest. She had loaned the vehicle to her son and while he was repairing his own vehicle at that location, a female friend of his drove off in the victim’s vehicle without permission. The suspect was not responding to the son’s subsequent contact requests and he did not know where to find her.

21400 block 44th Avenue West: A witness reported seeing a male suspect inside the Saesoon Baptist Church. She was checking on the property because the church had recently been broken into and significantly damaged. The witness noticed a wheelchair being moved around and checked inside the building, where she then saw the male suspect before she fled. Police arrived and searched the building but the suspect was not located inside. An unsecured plyboard used to cover a window broken in the previous incident at the church was observed to have been moved so as to allow access to the building. There was no indication at the time that anything had been stolen.

Oct. 6

21400 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at the Mount Zion Lutheran church after a staff member checking on the parish house observed a male subject walk out of it and then continue southbound on 44th Avenue West. No damage or property was said to be missing from the building.

23000 block 66th Avenue West: Staff at the Bethel Chapel reported that one of the church’s windows had been broken. A large rock approximately 8 inches in diameter was observed among the shards of glass on the sidewalk.

10500 block 47th Place West in Mukilteo: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Mukilteo Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in some bags. K9 Jax gave responses on a black backpack and a fanny pack that were consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

Oct. 7

21800 block 58th Avenue West: A woman said the front left portion of her vehicle was struck by a darker SUV as it pulled out of a driveway. That vehicle, which according to a witness was possibly a black Jeep Wrangler, then drove away southbound on 58th Avenue West without its male driver exchanging any information with the victim.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined probable cause exists to charge a man for both domestic violence assault and harassment after he was reported to have hit and threatened his girlfriend. The victim had numerous bruises and red marks on her face, neck and chest that she said were the result of the male suspect hitting her several times over the past couple of days during a long-running argument between the two. She stated that she had been unable to call 911 due to not having a phone and being too scared to leave the apartment for help. After the man punched her in the nose/right eye earlier in the day and then continued to cock his fist back in a threatening manner she started yelling for someone to help and call 911. The suspect had left the residence prior to police arriving and was not located during a search of the area.

5400 block 240th Street Southwest: A man discovered that his 30-foot orange and silver extension ladder had been taken from where it was stored along the side of his house.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to forward charges to the prosecutor’s office against a male suspect for domestic violence robbery and identity theft. During an argument with his ex-girlfriend, the man had taken her iPhone valued at $900 and work laptop valued at $300. Using an app on her phone, he then transferred $1,000 from the victim’s bank account into his own account without permission. The suspect took the phone and laptop to his car and pushed the victim repeatedly in order to stop her from retrieving those items from him before he drove away from the apartment complex.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West in Lynnwood: A registered sex offender was arrested at the Washington State Department of Corrections office for failure to update the registration of his current address within three business days of moving. The male subject had recently been evicted from his last registered address at Quartz Creek Apartments in Mountlake Terrace and stated he was homeless and sleeping in a car.

Oct. 8

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A male and a female subject were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument. Both parties stated that nothing physical had happened and they had no safety concerns.

