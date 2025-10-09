Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 1-7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Oct. 1

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of an intoxicated person refusing to leave the property. Officers spoke with the individual and encouraged them to return home.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of two stolen bicycles.

4800 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4300 block 225th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a found 9-millimeter bullet.

6700 block 232nd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a court-order violation. The subject was cited through the courts.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 2

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle prowl.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

6700 block 232nd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a court-order violation related to a previous case, with charges sent to the courts.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: An officer conducted a traffic stop for violations and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 3

22100 block 42nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of people collecting signatures in front of a store. The group was peaceful and was allowed to continue.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a found machete.

21600 block 46th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a 911 hang-up, which led to a welfare check.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: An officer conducted a traffic stop for violations and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 4

23000 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of an unwanted juvenile relationship. The unwanted party agreed to stay away.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Oct. 5

23000 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

5000 block 221st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Washington State Patrol with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Oct. 6

21900 block 66th Avenue West: An officer found a person asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

21500 block 54th Place West: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

6700 block 232nd Place West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

24000 block 234th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

4800 block 234th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a suspected DUI driver. The officer located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Oct. 7

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a found license plate.