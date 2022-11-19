Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 9-17, 2022

Nov. 9

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A man told police that his bicycle, valued at $1,200, was stolen from the parking garage of his apartment. The manager of the apartment complex said he located video evidence that the bike was taken by a man associated with a white Ford F-150 truck.

Nov. 10

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone stole his vehicle registration and title from his unlocked truck overnight.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman told police that the catalytic converter was stolen frm her vehicle overnight.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a man, likely on some type of narcotics, staring into people’s apartments and in one instance attempting to get into an occupied vehicle. Police who located the subject reported he kept staring at officers without blinking, was incoherent in his speech and couldn’t answer basic questions. Police transported him to Swedish Edmonds for an involuntary commitment.

Nov. 12

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A catalytic converter theft was reported stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in an apartment parking lot.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from the Safeway store after he attempted to shoplift merchandise.

Nov. 14

23200 block 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he allegedly hit his roommate in the face following an argument over stolen food.

Nov. 15

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Police who stopped the driver of a truck with defective tail lights ended up arresting him after he produced a fictitious state ID card and an invalid driver’s license.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in the Safeway parking lot overnight.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: The manager of the Studio 6 hotel called police to report that suspected illegal drugs were found in a vacated room. Police found two chunks of a crystal substance, which were placed into evidence for destruction.

Nov. 16

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: The manager of Jackson’s food store said that a man walked into the store, grabbed an 18-pack of Coors Light beer, then exited without paying. He left the scene as a passenger in a silver sedan. The beer was valued at $18.99.

6600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man called police to report a sexual assault that occurred while he was working in his front yard. The victim stated that a man walking his dog began talking with him about the plants in his yard, then followed him to his garage. The man then pulled down his pants and attempted to put his penis into the victim’s mouth. The victim pushed the man away and told him he needed to leave. The victim said he went inside his house and when he came back out, the suspect was gone.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A Ford F-150 truck was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot..

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the Mountlake Terrace High School parking lot between 7:30 and 10 p.m. two days earlier. The victim said she already had the vehicle repaired and the cost was $600.

4600 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was found and the owner was contacted so he could pick it up.

Nov. 17

23000 block 66th Avenue West: A woman said someone had entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a garage door remote, a handicapped parking placard, proof of insurance, decorative wooden hearts, tire chains, emergency equipment and tools, for a total value of $380.