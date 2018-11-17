Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 8-15

Nov. 8

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A group of people stole an unknown number of bottles of alcohol from Albertson’s.

Nov. 11

4400 block of 228th Street Southwest: Homeowners woke up to a pounding on their front door. The door was split and the door knob had been knocked out, but no one had entered the house.

15th Avenue Northeast and Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

Nov. 12

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: Overnight, a man’s motor vehicle was prowled and a Givenchy purse, bowling shoes, an air purifier, sunglasses, his BECU check book and his debit card was missing.

23600 block of 53rd Avenue West: Police officers responded to a physical domestic dispute and found a woman lying on the driveway with a gaping head injury with a large wooden stick covered in blood lying next to her. Only one other person was on the scene and he was placed in handcuffs and placed in a holding cell. See related story.

Nov. 13

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A motor home was removed from a business parking lot for trespassing.

23600 block of 49th Place West: A man was advised to file an order violation against the mother of his children.

Nov. 14

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A police officer was dispatched to an order violation. A woman reported that a man who had a protection order against her was knocking on her door. The man was escorted to the police officer’s vehicle.

22000 block of 64th: A woman reported that her office had been broken into and the Square credit card machine was missing.

Nov. 15

23500 block of 65th Place West: A woman called 911 during an argument with her husband to scare him, although nothing physical occurred.

