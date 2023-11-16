Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 8-14, 2023

Nov. 8

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A subject was on a property and had previously been trespassed. The subject was cited and released.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile who had been missing was located. The officer transported the juvenile to their parents’ home. The parents took custody of the juvenile.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. Officers secured the vehicle and it was returned to the registered owner.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: Damage to a pillar on a building was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A can of nicotine patches was found.

4900 block of 217th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run was reported.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Two people were reportedly sleeping inside a running vehicle. It was determined to person in the driver’s seat was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

Nov. 9

21900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stopped for traffic violations. During the scope of the traffic stop it was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI. The driver admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle and consented for the officer to search their vehicle. A large amount of narcotics was located. The driver was booked into jail for DUI and for possession of the narcotics.

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A welfare check was made.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic violence no-contact order was served.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21900 block of 58th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported with smashed windows, unoccupied and running. Officers discovered it was an unreported stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the registered owner and had it towed to a safe location.

22200 block of 58th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was reported.

22200 block of 68th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was parked in a residence driveway. The vehicle left prior to officer’s arrival, but they were able to locate the vehicle nearby. Upon contacting the driver they could smell a strong odor of alcohol. It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Nov. 10

4600 block of 238th Place West: A fireworks complaint was made.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A harassment complaint was made. The suspect was identified and charges were forwarded through the court.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A civil complaint was made. A resident loaned a car to a friend and it was not returned in a timely manner.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A fuel theft was reported. Someone drilled through the victim’s gas tank and stole their gas.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was reported.

Nov. 11

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A protection order violation was reported. The suspect was located and arrested.

22600 block of 42nd Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A fraud was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5000 block of 200th Street Southwest: Traffic violations were reported. During the scope of the traffic stop it was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Nov. 12

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

4600 block of 227th Street Southwest: An overdose was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital and a large amount of narcotics was seized.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a juvenile in crisis. Officers provided resources and the parents of the subject transported them to the hospital for treatment.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

22200 block of 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: A pill was found.

23300 block of Cedar Way: Police responded to a person in crisis. The subject was provided resources by the officers.

Nov. 13

Police received information on a Lake Forest Park Police Department case. The information was forwarded to Lake Forest Park PD.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: A juvenile runaway was reported. The juvenile was located a short time later.

4300 block of 226th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported. The subject involved in the disturbance was trespassed from the property.

6100 block of 236th Street Southwest: An unwanted person inside a construction site who refused to leave was reported. The subject was trespassed from the property.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A death was investigated.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: A burglary report was made.

Nov. 14

24000 block of 60th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a subject threatening harm to individuals. The subject was located and arrested for harassment.