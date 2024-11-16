Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 6-12, 2024

Nov. 6

22900 block 72nd Place West: A theft was reported.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.

Nov. 7

23600 block Cedar Way: A motorist was stopped for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police were called to a domestic disturbance.

23800 block 60th Avenue West: A dog bite was reported at a residence. The case was referred to animal control.

23900 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested an individual for making threats to harm following a harassment report.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: An individual was arrested for assault following a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Nov. 8

6100 block 215th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The suspect was identified through an investigation and the case was referred to the prosecutor.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4200 block 236th Street SW: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a business.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Nov. 9

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a robbery report at a business. The investigation continues.

21900 block 66th Avenue W. Police arrested an individual for trespassing at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive. Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle and arrested the driver for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 10

21700 block 50th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest. A suspicious vehicle was contacted and arrested an individual arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. The investigation continues.

6000 block 224th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

Nov. 11

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

5600 block 240th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

24000 block oVan Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.

Nov. 12

4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Patrol arrested an individual arrested for a court order violation.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.