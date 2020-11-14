Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 6-12, 2020

Nov. 6

23800 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Edmonds Police Department after an armed robbery was reported at Beehive Espresso in Edmonds. According to an employee, the male suspect pointed a gun at her. Police contacted a man matching the description of the suspect, who told them he had just found a gun and had it on him. He was taken into custody and police confiscated the gun, a revolver, which was given to Edmonds police.

Nov. 7

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were dating was reported at Capri Apartments.

Nov. 8

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after witnesses reported a man was trying to get into a residence through a balcony and banging on the front door. When police arrived, the man had left the scene and his girlfriend said he never entered the apartment. She also said nothing physical occurred.

21700 block 51st Street Southwest: Police contacted two subjects — a man and a woman — sitting in a parked vehicle after witnesses reported suspicious activity. The two were reportedly smoking Xanax pills, which the woman said were hers from an old prescription.

Nov. 9

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a man and woman at Capri Apartments. According to police, the man was under the influence of alcohol and the woman was bleeding from a cut on her foot, which she got when stepping on broken glass. However, both denied anything physical occurred.

5200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported the driver’s side rear window on his vehicle was broken.

Nov. 10

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was egged by a neighbor after she arrived home. According to the woman, her male neighbor at Quartz Creek Apartments threw eggs from a balcony at her vehicle as she was parking in her spot.

Nov. 11

23600 block A man reported his license plate was stolen from his parked vehicle.

4400 block 237th Place Southwest: A man said he witnessed another man stealing a license plate from his daughter’s parked vehicle. After approaching the suspect, he reportedly got into a vehicle and fled.

51000 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for violating a court-issued protection order after she showed up at her mother’s home. After transporting the woman to Snohomish County Jail for booking, police reported finding drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 12

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked near his apartment. He told police his vehicle registration and insurance were stolen as well as the remote garage door opener for his wife’s Lake Forest Park home. He valued the remote at $30.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant and then released after police were informed it was a mistake. According to police, the woman was initially taken into custody for a second-degree warrant for possession of stolen property. While transporting her to Snohomish County Jail, police said they were informed by dispatch there was a mistake. Police then drove her to her residence.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported her neighbor threatened to assault her while she was outside talking on the phone.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: A gate to the Mountlake Terrace High School soccer field was damaged, with repair costs estimated at $500.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A Clallam County Jail inmate contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his vehicle was stolen from the Studio 6 motel parking lot. According to the man, his girlfriend is the only person authorized to drive his vehicle and she last parked it in the Studio 6 motel parking lot two weeks ago. The man also said his girlfriend’s wallet containing her personal information and credit cards was stolen, as well as other belongings inside the vehicle valued at $200.

