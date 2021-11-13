Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 5-12, 2021

Nov. 5

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of Kenyon Landscape Services called to report the catalytic converter on his work truck had been stolen while it was parked outside of his condo complex.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: During a traffic stop, a man was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Nov. 6

4700 block 226th Street Southwest: The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado truck was arrested for DUI after he crashed it into two vehicles and the corner of a house. The truck had first collided with a Toyota Tacoma parked on the street, and then hit a Volvo 850 parked in the driveway of the residence it ultimately crashed into before coming to a rest. The house and the Silverado were both heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault. She had reportedly become upset and during the resulting incident kicked her boyfriend in the nose, which caused bleeding and swelling.

4500 block 237th Place Southwest: Both parties involved in an argument over rent money were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after it was determined that nothing physical had occurred during the incident.

Nov. 7

22000 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that his bicycle had been stolen and when it was recovered nearby he also found a large pink hockey bag that did not belong to him. The unsecured bicycle had been taken from his back patio and then left approximately 20 yards away along with the hockey bag. Police searched the bag, which contained a large amount of children’s hockey equipment, and were subsequently able to determine its owner and then return it to him.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: After being contacted by police, a man discovered that his daughter’s hockey bag full of equipment had been stolen from his truck in the parking lot. (See related incident above.) The vehicle was not opened by force and he stated it was likely that he had left it unlocked. Nothing else was reported to be missing from either the truck or the hockey bag, which was returned to him.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: The owner of a black Toyota RAV4 reported it was recently broken into and the stereo had been stolen.

22600 block 57th Avenue West: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police arrested a male passenger in the vehicle on an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search found him to be in possession of heroin, several blue M30 fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. In addition, a search of the vehicle located several debit/credit cards in its center console belonging to three different subjects who were not present. The driver stated he did not know any of the subjects and claimed an acquaintance must have left the cards inside of his Acura’s console.

Nov. 8

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: The owner of CJL Construction reported that his work van containing over $10,000 worth of assorted tools had been stolen.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported overnight after its owner discovered the glove box and center console were open. He said $50 in cash and coins had been taken.

22300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman had a package stolen off her porch. Surveillance video showed the suspect to be a lighter-skinned man wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a black jacket and a black beanie. The suspect also had a pistol in a holster on his right hip. After taking the package, he then drove away in a dark-colored sedan. The package stolen was said to contain feminine hygiene pads.

23200 block Lakeview Drive: A man was arrested and cited for criminal trespassing after he was found to be under a covered area inside fenced city property that contained an abandoned public works building. The man stated he had been sleeping under the covered area and staying there for some time.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called to report an identity theft complaint after she received two notifications from different banks about attempted transactions with her cards. In both attempts, someone had tried to use her cards on Uber, but the transactions were declined.

22100 block 39th Avenue West: Police responded to a found property call after a resident discovered someone had dumped a bunch of stolen mail on a street. It appeared from the addresses that several houses in the neighborhood had their mail stolen.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for domestic violence assault after he was reported to have shoved his father during an argument. The subject had fled the scene before police arrived, but then contacted them by phone. He was located by the Seattle Police Department in the entryway to a church in north Seattle, and then subsequently arrested by Mountlake Terrace police before being transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man and woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after an argument, which both stated did not involve anything physical.

Nov. 9

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police arrested a male subject for violating a no-contact order between him and the vehicle’s passenger.

22200 block 54th Avenue West: A man reported a vehicle prowl complaint after he responded to the vehicle’s alarm going off and saw a subject running away. Nothing was taken and the vehicle had not been entered.

Nov. 10

7000 block 226th Place Southwest: The driver of a black Kia Optima was arrested for DUI following a collision with two parked vehicles.

22100 block 42nd Avenue West: Police issued a domestic violence assault citation that will be mailed to a woman who punched her mother several times during an argument. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived and they were unable to locate her. The victim, who estimated she was punched 10 times during the assault, had bumps and swelling on her head, two loose front teeth and a bite mark on her wrist.

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man and woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument in which no physical assault occurred.

Nov. 11

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a vehicle called to report it was broken into overnight. The rear left window was broken out and a ring of keys along with a box containing parts and personal items had been taken.

4400 block 221st Place Southwest: A resident arrived home to discover a sliding glass door was broken and her house had been ransacked. Three bedrooms, an office and the laundry room had all been rummaged through. Items were taken out of closets and thrown on the ground, but she stated nothing was stolen. A pair of pliers that didn’t belong to the resident was located on the ground outside in an area near the broken sliding glass door.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: A man reported the rear license plate to his work vehicle had been stolen.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after she grabbed her boyfriend’s throat, scratched his arms and tore his shirt during an argument.

24300 block 59th Avenue West: Police responding to a disturbance call arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant.

Nov. 12

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported in which a man was observed damaging the ignition of a car. When confronted by the witness, the man reportedly left in a white Cadillac sedan with orange-colored license plates. The car’s owner stated nothing appeared to be missing, although its ignition had been damaged and parts were lying on the floor. Damage was estimated to be $200.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell