Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 5-11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Nov. 5

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary report at a business. The investigation continues.

5900 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment complaint. A man was arrested.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle.

23300 block of 54th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report at a residence.

Nov. 6

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for alleged assault.

22400 block of 48th Avenue West: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

Nov. 7

21400 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a suspicious vehicle. The driver, suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants, fled from officers after driving over tire deflation devices. Mountlake Terrace police deployed a pursuit intervention technique, disabling the vehicle. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.

21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report at Mountlake Terrace High School.

23800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

22100 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for assault.

21900 block of 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence. Investigation continues.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a court order violation at a residence. A man was arrested.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police contacted a suspicious person who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 8

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to an assault report at a residence.

Nov. 9

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for a moving violation. A passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health report.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for assault.

Nov. 10

6500 block of 218th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police attempted to stop a motorist for a licensing violation. The driver refused to stop and was not pursued.

4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

22100 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

Nov. 11

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.

7100 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report. The suspect vehicle was located nearby. The driver was arrested for hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report at a business.