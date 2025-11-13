Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 5-11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Nov. 5
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary report at a business. The investigation continues.
5900 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment complaint. A man was arrested.
23500 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle.
23300 block of 54th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report at a residence.
Nov. 6
21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for alleged assault.
22400 block of 48th Avenue West: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
Nov. 7
21400 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a suspicious vehicle. The driver, suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants, fled from officers after driving over tire deflation devices. Mountlake Terrace police deployed a pursuit intervention technique, disabling the vehicle. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses.
6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
21500 block of 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence.
21800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault report at Mountlake Terrace High School.
23800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
22100 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
23200 block of 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for assault.
21900 block of 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a sex offense report at a residence. Investigation continues.
6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a court order violation at a residence. A man was arrested.
22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police contacted a suspicious person who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 8
6300 block of Saint Albion Way: Police responded to an assault report at a residence.
Nov. 9
6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for a moving violation. A passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health report.
23000 block of Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A man was arrested for assault.
Nov. 10
6500 block of 218th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police attempted to stop a motorist for a licensing violation. The driver refused to stop and was not pursued.
4800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in physical control of the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
22100 block of 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
Nov. 11
22300 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a fraud report at a residence.
7100 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision report. The suspect vehicle was located nearby. The driver was arrested for hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23500 block of 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft report at a business.
