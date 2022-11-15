Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 4-11, 2022

Nov. 4

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen overnight.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult son regarding the son’s drinking and lack of employment. The parties agreed to separate and both received domestic violence pamphlets.

Nov. 5

4800 block 225th Place Southwest: A man told police that he noticed a vehicle pull in front of his house with three men inside. One of the subjects was eating and left his trash on the ground before getting into the vehicle to drive off. After the man pointed out the trash to the vehicle’s occupants, words were exchanged and the driver of the vehicle then pulled out a firearm and aimed it at the victim. The victim put his hands up and went back into his house, and the vehicle left the scene. Police checked the area but did not find the vehicle.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman and her boyfriend received domestic violence pamphlets after a verbal argument.

Nov. 6

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman on charges of second-degree animal cruelty after she took her two pet reptiles – a 3-foot python and a gecko lizard – to the Mountlake Terrace Recycling and Transfer Station. After arriving at the transfer station, the woman allegedly attempted to kill the snake by hitting its head with a 15-lb. dumbbell, then left both animals in their cages, wrapped in plastic garbage bags. Police responded after the snake was found by a transfer station employee. Officers were able to track down the woman, whose actions were captured on the transfer station’s video. She told police the reptiles weren’t doing well, and she wanted to euthanize them. Both animals survived and the gecko was adopted by a transfer station customer, while the snake was taken to a reptile facility in Everett.

21400 block 49th Court West: A man reported that his green 1993 Chevy Geo Metro was stolen overnight. However, two hours later he told police he found it parked a few blocks away, noting he must have forgotten where he parked it the night before.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man was issued a citation for a noise ordinance violation around 11:30 p.m. after he continued to play his music loudly in his apartment. The man ignored repeated requests from police to turn the music down following complaints that the music had been playing since noon that day.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: The assistant manager of a gas station called police to remove a very drunk man who had been loitering in the parking lot for four hours, refusing to leave. Police issued the man a trespass notice and he left the property.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police that his vehicle was prowled while parked in the Safeway parking lot. The only item reported missing was a debit card, but the man canceled the card right away and no unauthorized transactions occurred.

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: A man told police that he believed a vehicle had hit his fence, resulting in $1,000 worth of damage.

Nov. 7

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A man told police his White Ford F150 truck had been stolen. The truck contained gym equipment valued at $1,000 and paint equipment also valued at $1,000.

4400 block 231st Place Southwest: A man said he received two letters related to identity theft: One indicating someone had opened a checking account in his name without authorization and the other indicating someone had ordered replacement driver’s licenses for him.

Nov. 8

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for reckless endangerment after police determined that his gun went off in his apartment, resulting in a bullet hole in the wall of a neighboring unit. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect did not report it to police nor did he check on the welfare of those in the neighboring unit.

4500 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman reported that community mailboxes had been pried open, alhough it was unknown if any mail was stolen.

23900 46th Avenue West: A man told police that the catalytic converter was stolen from his father’s vehicle while it was parked in front of his home.

Nov. 9

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after the vehicle she was driving was observed swerving on 212th Street Southwest. The woman showed signs of intoxication and an open can of beer was observed in the vehicle’s center console. She also admitted to drinking “lots of alcohol.” After taking a breathalyzer test and being medically cleared at a hospital, she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported that her Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from its parking spot on the second level of the Atlas 236 Apartments garage.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: An apartment property manager told police that a resident had confronted two subjects prying one of the community mailboxes, after which they drove off in a silver Nissan sedan. The estimated cost to repair the mailboxes was $2,000.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: The city’s animal control officer reported that a city-owned “no dogs off leash” sign was cut off the fence at Ballinger Park after she had warned a woman there not to let her dogs off leash. The woman was the only one at the park at the time of the sign going missing and had reportedly been argumentative and uncooperative about the warning.

Nov. 10

22800 block 55th Avenue West: A woman visiting from California called police because she didn’t like the way that her daughter’s boyfriend was speaking to her daughter. Police provided all three parties with domestic violence pamphlets.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a wife reported that her husband was continually yelling at her. Both parties received domestic violence pamphlets.

Nov. 11

5700 block 237th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing and third-degree theft after he stole a delivery package off a porch and then proceeded to sit in a lawn chair on the property to open the contents. The property, a child’s toy valued at $25, was returned to the property owner.