Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020

Nov. 30

4600 block 222nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her personal information was stolen after she received a phone call from someone posing as an Amazon employee. She told police she was advised by the caller to download software that ended up giving the caller control of her computer, allowing access to her information. The woman called her bank, who confirmed she was the victim of a scam.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported someone broke his vehicle’s rear driver window and punctured his front driver side tire. He said nothing was stolen, but estimated the damage would cost $500 to repair. He told police he suspected his ex-girlfriend caused the damage.

41100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing.

21200 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a vehicle collision after a tow truck reportedly rolled into a residential detached garage. Police said the collision caused “extensive damage” to the garage door. After investigating the incident, police said no hit-and-run occurred and the collision was likely caused by faulty brakes.

22700 block A theft was reported at Sprout Birth Center after someone broke into the business mailbox and stole mail.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man told police that he was threatened by two other men over video chat. According to the man, the two men — whom he knows — threatened to kill him. He said they appeared at the apartment complex his girlfriend lives at with her mother and tried to get him to come down to the parking lot. However, police said there was no probable cause to prove a crime occurred.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported he was involved in a hit-and-run collision after he struck another vehicle. He said the suspect driver — who fled the scene before police arrived — failed to yield to him at an intersection and he was unable to prevent his vehicle from rear-ending the suspect’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, but the man reported heavy front-end damage was done to his vehicle.

Dec. 1

23300 block 54th Avenue West: A man found the trunk and passenger door of his vehicle open, and told police that his wallet — containing personal information, credit card, cash and a Home Depot gift card for $150 — was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a domestic assault at Studio 6 after witnesses reported hearing shouting and a woman gagging. When police arrived, the man and woman — who are married — said the argument was only verbal and nothing physical occurred. No signs of physical assault were reported.

Dec. 2

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested near the Mountlake Terrace Library for multiple warrants including criminal trespass and drug paraphernalia possession.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported multiple fraudulent charges posted to her Bank of America account that trace back to a criminal case in Pennsylvania, according to Mountlake Terrace police. The woman said that 16 fraudulent transactions had posted to her bank account between October and November. She said she was contacted by a police officer in Spring Township, Penn. who said the theft was part of a larger investigation.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called police to report someone stole a catalytic converter from his Toyota Prius overnight.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported someone stole his Stihl hedge trimmers overnight while they were on his back deck.

Dec. 3

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded a domestic disturbance after a woman said her mother threatened to hit her boyfriend with a candlestick. When police arrived, the woman said she told her daughter’s boyfriend he was not allowed back in her residence after he stole a bottle of wine she had been saving. She said he had stolen from her in the past and she knew it was her bottle because she noticed spots on the cork where her pet rats had chewed on it. She said she raised a balled fist at the man when he attempted to enter her home, but denied threatening him with a candlestick.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called police to report that someone threw a brick through the rear left window of his vehicle. No other damage was reportedly done to the vehicle and the owner said nothing was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two men were trespassed from Studio 6 after staff said the men “trashed” a motel room. Staff also requested a third subject — a woman — be trespassed but she had left the scene before police arrived.

23600 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to the Lake Ballinger boat launch after a witnesses reported hearing shots fired. Multiple witnesses reported hearing four to 10 gunshots fired and one person reported seeing a white sedan fleeing the scene. Officers from the Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds police departments responded to the scene and reported finding drops of blood and multiple ammunition casings. However, no victims with gunshot wounds were reported at the scene. See related story here.

Dec. 4

21900 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman who were arguing. When police arrived, both individuals were under the influence of alcohol. Nothing physical occurred and police said the man left their shared residence for the night.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 after hotel after staff reported she was unconscious in a vehicle parked on the motel property. When police contacted the woman, she denied having used narcotics and told officers she had narcolepsy and was prone to falling asleep against her will. Police said a man with the woman confirmed her story. After the woman left the scene on foot, police reported spotting a syringe filled with a small amount of heroin in the vehicle.

