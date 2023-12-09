Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2023

Nov. 29

7000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported in a parking lot. An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A second individual was arrested for assault.

6800 block of 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

6200 block of St. Albion Way: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.

3700 block of 224th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.

21200 block of 58th Avenue West: A behavioral health report was investigated at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

4500 block of 225th Place Southwest: A trespass was reported at a residence.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

4300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass complaint at a business.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.

Nov. 30

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for assault.

23500 block of 39th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

Dec. 1

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported at a business. No enforcement action was taken due to lack of cooperation.

Dec. 2

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A trespass complaint was investigated at a business. The investigation indicated an assault occurred, but due to lack of cooperation no enforcement action was taken.

5600 block of 236th Street Southwest: A trespass complaint was made at a residence. An individual was confronted by the resident regarding being in his carport and rummaging through his property. The individual fled and was confronted by officers nearby. He was non-compliant and was arrested subsequent to minimal force. He was later booked for a number of offenses, including obstructing a law enforcement officer, theft and trespassing.

24300 block of 57th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

Dec. 3

24300 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

5200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for moving violations. The individual was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A report of malicious mischief at a business was investigated.

Dec. 4

22300 block of 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

23300 block of 58th Avenue West: Police responded to an assist to Adult Protective Services at a residence.

Dec. 5

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health issue at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.