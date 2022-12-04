Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2022

Nov. 28

5100 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported that his new vehicle license plates were stolen out of his unlocked mailbox.

Nov. 29

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief after he reportedly broke his girlfriend’s iPad and threw carrots at her during an argument over financials.

20400 block 44th Avenue West: Police apprehended a man suspected of stealing flowers from the Safeway store and then fleeing on foot. The man resisted arrest but officers were able to bring him to the ground and handcuff him. After the suspect was arrested, police found on his person a bag containing a rock-like substance, likely amphetamines, as well as glass pipes commonly used to ingest narcotics. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for obstructing law enforcement and third-degree theft.

Nov. 30

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report in which a man who had been previously trespassed from Safeway entered the store in violation of the trespass order. Police requested surveillance video to provide evidence of the incident.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that he was shot in the face with a Taser while driving near the Studio 6 hotel. The victim told police that he had just moved to Washington State from Arizona and was driving slowly in the snow because of his lack of experience with such conditions. A white car reportedly drove up very quickly behind the victim and then pulled next to him, at which point the victim explained why he was driving slowly. The suspect told the victim to get out the car and when the victim refused, the victim saw a white light flash in his face and heard a “pop.” The suspect then sped away northbound on Van Ry Boulevard. Officers arriving on the scene observed a Taser cartridge in the victim’s bottom lip. The victim said he would drive himself to the hospital, where the Taser probe was removed.

21300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a collision in which the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox lost control of his vehicle in the snow. The driver had swerved to avoid another vehicle stuck at the bottom of a hill, went over the curb and collided with a tree. Neither the Equinox driver nor his passenger were injured in the crash.

Northbound Interstate 5 off ramp at 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision in which a driver had lost control of his vehicle and struck the retaining wall on the right side of the freeway off-ramp. Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured, and they were able to secure a rideshare vehicle to be transported home. Police noted that several other vehicles had become stopped or stuck on the same off-ramp, but no tows were available during the snow storm.

Dec. 1

Police went to the SCORE Jail in Des Moines to collect a man who had two misdemeanor warrants out of Mountlake Terrace. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail and booked on his warrants — one for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault and the other for hit-and-run unattended.