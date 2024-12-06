Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2024

Nov. 27
5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
23800 block 59th Place West: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a business.
22500 block Highway 99: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 28
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.
Nov. 29
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Nov. 30
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested due to an outstanding warrant.
6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for moving violations.
Dec. 1
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for trespassing at a local business.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to an assault report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
22700 block 72nd Place West: Officers responded to a court order violation report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.
6200 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of theft from a vehicle.
Dec. 2
21300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
22200 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
Dec. 3
5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.