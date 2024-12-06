Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2024

Nov. 27

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

23800 block 59th Place West: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Harassment was reported at a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A motorist was stopped for moving violations. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 28

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Fraud was reported at a residence.

Nov. 29

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious person. The person was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Nov. 30

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested due to an outstanding warrant.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A driver was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants after being stopped for moving violations.

Dec. 1

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A person was arrested for trespassing at a local business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to an assault report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

22700 block 72nd Place West: Officers responded to a court order violation report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A subject was arrested for assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of theft from a vehicle.

Dec. 2

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.

22200 block 64th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

Dec. 3

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported at a residence.