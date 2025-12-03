Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec 2, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Nov. 26

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the prosecutor.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with an assault.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a vehicle with a subject slumped over, sleeping at the wheel. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and an outstanding warrant.

Nov. 27

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplift in progress. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4800 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4600 block 237th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Nov. 28

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Nov. 29

5300 block 220th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

21700 block Highway 99: Patrol responded to an assault report.

18600 block Aurora Avenue North: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Nov. 30

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to a hospital for assistance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic assault report.

Dec. 1

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report. The suspect was located and arrested.

6200 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of eggs being thrown at a car.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

21400 block 36th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen coffee grinder from a travel trailer.

Dec. 2

5500 block 218th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Patrol assisted Lynnwood Police Department with a court order violation.

21700 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Washington State Patrol with a DUI collision.