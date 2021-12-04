Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 24-Dec. 2, 2021

Nov. 24

5200 block 221st Street Southwest: A resident reported that a fraudulent charge had been made to his credit card for $4,825.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A construction contractor working at Lake Ballinger Park reported that his generator had been stolen sometime recently. The generator had been secured onsite with a chain and padlock that was subsequently cut. Bolt cutters were located close to a fence nearby.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Accord reported that the car’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime during the previous weekend. He stated the cost of repairs, which had already been completed, was more than $1,200.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man at Safeway for an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search found him in possession of three M30 fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. The man was trespassed from the property at the request of staff, who said he had previously stolen from the store and been told not to return. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail and booked on the warrant.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Robbery with a weapon was reported after the owner of a Honda Element confronted multiple subjects with firearms who were stealing the car’s catalytic converter. Upon hearing tools being used outside of his residence and seeing subjects underneath a nearby vehicle, the man had grabbed a machete and confronted them. A male suspect then entered the front passenger seat of a white Toyota 4Runner and exited with a handgun. The resident observed two other subjects in the Toyota, one of whom also exited the vehicle with a firearm. The victim dropped his machete and the suspect with the handgun approached him, pressed the firearm against his chest and pushed him backward causing him to fall to the ground. The victim stated he ran behind parked cars for cover and the three subjects drove away. He then discovered that his vehicle’s catalytic converter had been removed with power tools. The resident was uninjured and able to provide police with a photo of the vehicle. The Edmonds Police Department advised they had a similar case involving a white 4Runner used while attempting to steal catalytic converters and the subsequent investigation was able to identify the male suspect who had pressed the handgun into the robbery victim’s chest. Police determined there was probable cause to charge him with first-degree robbery, and second-degree theft and malicious mischief.

Nov. 25

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: Following reports of numerous gunshots being fired in the area, police found 16 shell casings in a parking lot just east of the Interurban Trail where the former Seabrook Dental Lab is located. A large section of tinted glass broken out from a vehicle’s rear window was also found there. Numerous witnesses said that two vehicles of varying descriptions were possibly involved, but a search of the area did not locate any vehicles matching those descriptions. No one was reported injured. An article with more information about this incident can be viewed here.

Nov. 26

6600 block 234th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda Element. The owner stated that the dealership informed him it would cost approximately $5,000 to repair the damages.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police arrested a male subject at the Studio 6 hotel on an outstanding warrant and transported him to the Snohomish County Jail.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a Honda Odyssey reported that the car’s catalytic converter had been stolen sometime in the last three days.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the Red Dragon Casino property at the request of staff.

Nov. 27

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A security monitoring company reported it was monitoring a subject, dressed in all dark clothing, inside the fenced storage yard at Fischer Plumbing. The live security feed also showed the subject at one point was inside a large, blue, open-top container of scrap metal. Prior to police arriving, the subject fled the property. A man-sized hole was later observed in the location’s fence.

21900 block Highway 99: The owner of a Hyundai Sonata reported that someone had prowled it in the parking lot of the Red Dragon Casino. The car’s rear passenger-side window had been shattered and the owner’s checkbook, along with a cloth lunch box, was stolen from inside of the vehicle.

4000 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported that the rear license plate of his silver Mercedes Benz had been stolen sometime recently.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man who was causing a disturbance and walking in and out of traffic, for disorderly conduct.

Nov. 28

Intersection of 45th Place West and 224th Place Southwest: While responding to a reported suspicious incident, police arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A security guard at Cedar Way Elementary School reported that four windows on two portable classrooms had been broken recently. No entry was gained and nothing was taken from inside the classrooms. The windows were valued at approximately $200 each.

22100 block 42nd Avenue West: A malicious mischief incident was reported in which a resident’s window was broken overnight. There was a hole observed in the top left corner of the pane window and a plastic bottle partially filled with a blue liquid was discovered on a bush near the window. The cost of repairs was estimated to be $1,000.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating the distance restriction of a domestic violence no-contact order. He was found sleeping in a vehicle near the protected person’s residence.

Nov. 29

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported after a resident observed on surveillance cameras a man who approached his stepson’s Toyota 4Runner and attempted to gain entry. The resident then chased the man off. There was no damage to the vehicle nor was anything stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police issued a citation for criminal trespassing to a woman who was identified by staff at Safeway and observed inside the store on surveillance video. The subject, who was banned from entering the store for one year, had already left the property when police arrived and will receive the citation via mail.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A resident who found a wallet in his front yard turned it into the police station. It contained a man’s Colorado driver’s license and miscellaneous cards.

22000 block of the Interurban Trail: A woman reported that was assaulted by a male suspect on the Interurban Trail. The victim stated that she had followed him onto the trail, after a brief conversation at a nearby bus stop, because she believed he was going to give her a ride on his bicycle. The suspect then began making sexual advances toward her, which she refused, and then attempted to kiss her. She then pushed him away, grabbed his fingers and began to bend them back, at which point she said he grabbed her vagina with his other hand. The woman grabbed a lighter in her pocket and bluffed that it was a gun, which she threatened to shoot him with. The suspect ran away and she then got onto his bicycle in order to chase him. The victim said as she exited from the tunnel underneath 220th Street Southwest, the suspect threw a piece of wood that struck her, causing pain and swelling on her arm. The man then followed her to Highway 99, and after she fell off the bike near WinCo Foods he recovered the bicycle and left the area. The woman flagged down an Edmonds Police Department officer near the Lynnwood Honda dealership. During a search of the area, the suspect was subsequently located in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West and arrested. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail and booked for assault with sexual motivation. The victim stated that she did not know the suspect and had only met him when he approached her.

Nov. 30

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Ringers Pub and Grill in which two suspects stole an ATM and a coin machine. Surveillance footage showed that they entered through the pub’s back door shortly after 4 a.m. The deadbolt appeared to have been cut off and the back door, which seemed to have been pried open, sustained heavy damage near its frame. The two suspects cut the electrical cords attached to the machines, loaded them onto dollies and then wheeled the machines out the back door. The ATM was valued at approximately $2,200 and was holding approximately $4,660 in cash. The change machine was valued at approximately $1,000 and held approximately $300 in cash. One suspect was wearing overalls over a flannel, long-sleeve shirt with a black hoodie and a face mask. The other suspect appeared to have hair past their shoulders. An employee located a small circular metal cutting blade in the street behind the business.

5700 block 215th Place Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a woman for domestic violence assault after she grabbed another woman’s arm in order to prevent her from walking away from an argument between the two. The subject was then transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4900 block 226th Street Southwest: Three individuals involved in a dispute were all given domestic violence pamphlets.

Dec. 1

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a male suspect for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief following an incident at the Taluswood Apartments. During a dispute with his ex-girlfriend, the man had tried to take the keys out of the woman’s vehicle’s ignition, then grabbed her hands and squeezed them hard, causing an injury to two of her fingers. The suspect later damaged the car’s windshield by hurling his body onto it as the victim was driving out of the parking lot. Some broken glass from the windshield entered the vehicle at that time and struck a juvenile passenger on the foot, causing a scratch injury. Police attempted to contact the suspect at his residence numerous times but were unsuccessful.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman with an outstanding felony warrant refused to exit her vehicle in the Safeway parking lot. She then drove away, police did not pursue her, and she will be cited for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Dec. 2

23500 block 47th Place West: A gas can containing at least 4 gallons of gasoline was taken from the backyard of a residence. The suspect entered through a gate that was not locked.

4500 block 241st Court Southwest: Mail theft was reported overnight after a resident discovered his mailbox was open. He believed there was some junk mail inside the mailbox when the incident occurred.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell